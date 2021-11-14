How good is the Sultan RS Classic in GTA Online?

The Sultan RS Classic is one of the best sports cars in GTA Online.

The Sultan RS Classic made its debut in the Los Santos Tuners update. As the name suggests, it's a classic version of the Sultan RS. It offers very good performances in street races, which makes it competitively viable. GTA Online players should consider giving it a good look.

Rockstar is currently offering it in their Prize Ride Challenge, which will only be available this week. Players can also spend their money on it, with the caveat that it's very expensive. GTA Online is about the need for speed, which is why the Sultan RS Classic does not disappoint.

GTA Online: Is the Sultan RS Classic any good?

It's definitely small for a sports car, but it does pack a punch. GTA Online players will be surprised at how well this vehicle handles. It's not the best in terms of stats, but it's also not the worst.

Performance and price

Broughy1332 did a review on the Sultan RS Classis. He compared it to other top vehicles in its class, such as the Karin Calico GTF.

The Sultan RS Classic doesn't have the strengths or weaknesses of its counterparts. This makes it a balanced vehicle for any beginner to use. Broughy1332 tested it out in a series of competitive races. This vehicle is very reliable in most situations, which makes it a good investment.

The major downside is the $1,789,000 price tag. GTA Online players are better off unlocking the trade price, which is $1,341,750. However, they first need to level up their Car Reputation at the LS Car Meet.

Players will also need to upgrade it at their local auto shop. This will give them the best possible results in street races. If nothing else, it also lets them trick out their rides with fancy liveries.

It's currently a Prize Ride Challenge

GTA Online players can nab themselves a free Sultan RS Classic. However, it requires both skill and precision to pull it off.

Players can head over to the LS Car Meet, where they can join the Street Race Series. They must place in the top five in at least 12 races. If they are up for the challenge, players can earn themselves a Sultan RS Classic.

Final verdict

In conclusion, players will not regret their purchasing decision. The Sultan RS Classic is very well balanced for a Los Santos Tuners vehicle. For all intents and purposes, it's a jack-of-all-trades.

GTA Online players will definitely find use with the Sultan RS Classic. It's considerably expensive, but it will do well in most races. This sports car is good at pretty much anything it does. Sometimes it can even outperform the Calico GTF, albeit under specific circumstances.

Players will make the most of this vehicle if they fully upgrade it. While it costs money, it will ensure victory in most street races.

The Sultan RS Classic is also a fun vehicle to drive around. Players can't go wrong if they put one in their garage.

