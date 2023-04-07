All 76 Peyote Plants locations in GTA Online in 2023

Peyote Plants are popular collectibles in GTA 5 and its multiplayer variant. While these plants are always available across the map in Story Mode, Rockstar Games only occasionally makes them available in GTA Online.

The most recent weekly update brought them back into the multiplayer game. Since the week runs from April 6 to April 12, 2023, and Easter Sunday is on April 9, Rockstar included them as festive souvenirs. This article lists all possible locations where GTA Online players can find Peyote Plants this week.

List of all Peyote Plants locations in GTA Online in 2023

Rockstar Games has added 76 Peyote Plants in GTA Online scattered across the map, on both land and water. Players can find 52 plants on the ground and the remaining 24 underwater.

All 52 land Peyote Plant locations in GTA Online

Map depicting all land Peyote Plants (Image via GTAWeb)

LSIA, near Greenwich Pathway. On the beach near El Burro Boulevard. Largest island near Palomino Highlands. Outside Lester's House, Amarillo Vista. Behind Grove Street, Roy Lowenstein Boulevard, Davis. Behind Franklin’s house BJ Smith Recreational Center, Carson Avenue. The Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. On the balcony of an orange house in Del Perro. Elgin House, Morningwood. One of the mansions in Rockford Hills. Near Little Seoul Church. In the park in Burton. Downtown Vinewood, between Alta Street and Power Street. Broker Park, East Vinewood. Legion Square. Los Santos Customs, La Mesa. Mirror Park lake island. Eastern end of the LS River in Murrieta Heights. North of Palomino Highlands. Near a small silo in Tataviam Mountains. Land Act Reservoir, Tataviam Mountains. North Corner Avenue, Downtown. Back of a mansion in Lake Vinewood Estates. South Mo Milton Drive, Vinewood Hills. Richman. Chumas, opposite Inseno Road. Banham Canyon Drive. Great Chaparral. On top of the hill near Mount Haan Drive. Next to a pile of rubble in the Grand Senora Desert. RON Alternates Wind Farm Davis Quartz. Grapeseed, near Seaview Road. Taliana Martinez' safehouse in Sandy Shores. Sandy Shores, near Cat-Claw Avenue. Southwest of the Sandy Shores Airfield. Route 68 Approach, Harmony. Marina Drive roundabout. Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness, north of Cassidy Creek. At the peak of Mount Josiah. Lago Zancudo. West of Fort Zancudo. Below Cassidy Creek Bridge. Tip of the peninsula near Paleto Bay. Procopio Drive, Paleto Bay. Next to the train tracks at the Donkey Punch Family Farm. Procopio Truck Stop. Near a small body of water on Mount Gordo. Near train tracks in Braddock Pass. Top of Mount Chiliad. Base of Mount Chiliad near Grapeseed.

All 24 underwater Peyote Plant locations in GTA Online

Map depicting all underwater Peyote Plants (Image via GTAWeb)

Deepest part of the water between Banning and Elysian Island. Near the coast of Elysian Island. Between the Los Santos Naval Port and Terminal. North of Terminal. Near the coast of Palomino Highlands. End of LS River, Cypress Flats. Entrance to the Puerto Del Sol Marina. Southeast of Del Perro Pier. Near the coast of Pacific Bluffs. East of Sustancia Road. Sea cave in Tataviam Mountains. Near the coast of Pacific Bluffs. Near the coast of Chumash. Near Coveted Cove. Near the coast of the San Chianski Mountain Range. Small cove next to the El Gordo Lighthouse. Alamo Sea, southwest of Millar's Fishery Co. East of Calafia Road. West of the Zancudo Bridge. Near the coast of North Chumash. Near the Sonar Collections Dock, Paleto Cove. North Point, Paleto Bay. Near the coast of Paleto Bay. Near the coast of Heart Attacks Beach.

Peyote Plants are known to transform in-game characters into random animals. Since the event is taking place during Easter, many players have reported that they were transformed into rabbits this time.

These collectibles have been a part of the game since the GTA 5 enhanced version was released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Players can find them until Wednesday before the next weekly update arrives.

