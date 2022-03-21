All GTA Online heists and their payouts on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

GTA Online Next-gen is out for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Gamers, both new and old, can't get enough of the latest features and improvements.

For the uninitiated, the game is all about making the most money. Methods may vary from grinding heists, managing businesses, or grinding bonus missions.

This article talks about all the heists in the game and how much money they give out.

List of GTA Online heists and their payouts

There are many heists to choose from in the game (Image via GTA WiKi)

The heist mechanic in GTA Online is an exciting one. The gradual curve the subsequent missions take teaches beginners a lot. Currently, there are a total of eight heists in the game.

GTA Online Heists (Heist Update)

1) Fleeca Job

This is the first heist in GTA Online, which also acts as a tutorial of sorts. Gamers must be at least level 12 and own a high-end apartment with a heist planning room. Once these pre-requisites are met, the player will receive a call from Lester Crest.

The heist involves a setup cost of $11,500, which must be borne by the leader alone. The maximum potential take on hard mode is $143,750. Also, the heist requires two players.

2) The Prison Break

This is the second heist to be unlocked in the game and can be carried out by four players. Lester introduces the crew to Agent 14. 14 needs the crew's help to break out Maxim Rashkovsky from Bolingbroke Penitentiary. The heist setup fee is $40,000, and the maximum potential take is $500,000 on hard mode.

3) The Humane Labs Raid

This is one of the most action-packed heists in GTA Online. Agent 14 tasks the crew to infiltrate Humane Labs (protected by Merryweather) and steal nerve agents or any other chemical weapons. This heist also requires four players. The setup cost is $54,000, and the maximum take on hard mode is $675,000

4) Series A Funding

This is a heist where players can see Trevor (from the story) come into the online realm. He walks into the heist planning room along with Ron and Chef. Trevor has a drug deal all set up but does not possess the actual drugs. He needs the crew to source the drugs to be sold. The heist requires four players and has a setup cost of $40,400. The maximum potential take on hard mode is $505,000.

5) Pacific Standard Job

This heist is straight out of an action movie. The Hollywood-esque setting makes this heist really thrilling and enjoyable. This bank robbery is planned by Lester Crest and involves a setup fee of $100,000. The maximum payout on hard mode is GTA$1,250,000.

GTA Online Heists (DLCs)

1) Doomsday Heist

This is the first DLC heist that was added to the game. It is a 3-act heist and can be completed by 2-4 players. The pre-requisite to this heist is owning a Facility. Once owned, Lester will call and introduce the crew to Avon Hertz.

Many new mechanics are introduced via the Doomsday Heist. Gamers now need to do prep missions instead of setup missions. These prep missions must be carried out in public lobbies.

The total setup cost for the Doomsday Heist is $280,000 (excluding the cost of the Facility). The maximum payout on hard mode is $3.4 million.

2) Diamond Casino Heist

The next heist to be added to the game was the Diamond Casino Heist. The Diamond Casino is a place players visit each day. Being a new player, the thought of robbing the place must have crossed their minds. Well, this is their shot.

This heist also introduces a new mechanic. Approaches were added to this heist. Players can take any one of the following approaches:

Silent and Sneaky

Big Con

Aggressive

The prep missions and finales vary according to the approach. The Casino Vault content also varies from time to time, and special events ensure better rewards.

The heist can be carried out by 2-4 players, and the leader must own an Arcade to start it. Also, the setup cost is $25,000, and the maximum payout possible is $3.6 million (diamonds in the vault).

3) Cayo Perico Heist

GTA Online's latest addition to the heist list is Cayo Perico. Miguel Madrazo (Martin Madrazo's son) talks to the crew about stealing top-secret and incriminating documents from an island owned by a drug lord named Juan Strickler.

This is a special heist because it can be completed solo or with three other players. The only pre-requisite for this heist is a Kosatka Submarine. After the first attempt, the vault content varies in value. Sometimes it has a Pink Diamond, sometimes tequilla, etc.

The setup cost for this heist is $25,000 only, and the maximum potential take for a solo player on hard mode is approximately $1.8 million. Currently, this is the best method to make money in GTA Online.

Edited by Shaheen Banu