Ranking all GTA Online heists in order of difficulty

Heists in GTA Online are known to be the main story mode missions in the game. Players love doing heists as they are well-planned long missions that are really fun to complete. There are eight heists in the game, and some are more difficult to do than others.

From the Fleeca job to the Cayo Perrico heist, players get to experience some interesting scenarios.

Heists in order of the difficulty in GTA Online

GTA Online has it all, from robbing a casino in the Diamond Casino heist to saving the world in Doomsday heist.

The bigger the reward, the more complex and difficult the heists are.

8) The Fleeca Job

Players Required: 2, Setup Cost: $11,500

Maximum Potential Take (Hard): $143,750

This is the first heist in the game, and the mission needs two players. This mission gets players accustomed to doing a heist with other players.

7) The Humane Labs Raid

Players Required: 4, Setup Cost: $54,000

Maximum Potential Take (Hard): $675,000

This is the third heist in GTA Online and players need to steal data from a computer from Humane Labs to complete it. The mission is quite straightforward and all players need to do is stick to the objectives at hand.

6) The Prison Break

Players Required: 4, Setup Cost: $40,000

Maximum Potential Take (Hard): $500,000

The prison break heist is the second heist in the game, and players need to break into a prison in order to help Maxim Rashkovsky escape.

5)Series A Funding

Players Required: 4, Setup Cost: $40,400

Maximum Potential Take (Hard): $505,000

The fourth heist in GTA Online requires players to steal two vans and take them to the drop-off point. During the mission, players will come across many enemies that will try to take the players out.

4) The Pacific Standard Job

Players Required: 4, Setup Cost: $100,000

Maximum Potential Take (Hard): $1,250,000

In the Pacific Standard Job, players need to raid a bank. The players are split into three roles: Hacker, demolition player and the control team. Players need to loot the bank and escape the cops to complete this heist.

3) Cayo Perico Heist

Minimum Payout: $1,078,000

Maximum Potential Payout: $4,570,600 (4 players)

Players Required: 1-4

In the Cayo Perico heist, players need to go to a new island in GTA Online and steal the documents that Madrazo needs. Players need to escape the island with the stolen goods to complete the heist.

2) Diamond Casino Heist

Maximum Potential Payout (Hard):

Cash: $2,115,000

Artwork: $2,350,000

Gold: $2,585,000

Diamonds: $3,619,000

Players Required: 2-4

In this heist, players need to break into the safe of Diamond Casino to steal cash, gold, artwork or diamonds. Players face a lot of security opposition while completing this mission.

1) Doomsday Heist

Property Required: Facility

Maximum Potential Payout (Hard):

• ­Act I: $325,000 - $812,500

• ­Act II: $475,000 - $1,187,500

• ­Act III: $1,200,000 - $1,500,000

Players Required: 2-4

The Doomsday heist is the most complicated heist in GTA Online. Players need to break into the IAA base and take out the enemies.

The next act of the mission is to stop Avon and CLIFFORD from launching a missile strike on the country.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi