All GTA Online Supra cars we'd like to see in GTA 6

GTA 6 is the upcoming title in the long-running Grand Theft Auto series, and there are tons of vehicles we’d like to see in it, especially the GTA Online Supra Cars. These automobiles are inspired by the real-life Toyota Supra models and they need to return in Rockstar’s next blockbuster. That said, this article shares a brief about two GTA Online Supra cars that should be present in GTA 6 too.

Note: The article is based on the writer’s own opinion

GTA Online Supra Cars that GTA 6 should have: Dinka Jester RR and Dinka Jester Classic

While there are only a handful of vehicles seemingly confirmed to be in GTA 6 based on the trailer so far, fans of Toyota Supra hope to see these two GTA Online Supra cars in the next game:

Trending

1) Dinka Jester RR

The Dinka Jester RR is a 3-door civilian liftback coupe inspired by the real-life 5th generation Toyota GR Supra, with some elements taken from the 2020 Toyota GR Supra Heritage Edition. It has a modern-looking aerodynamic design that every Supra enthusiast would recognize immediately.

On the performance front, the Dinka Jester RR runs on a twin-cam Inline-six engine with a pod air filter, coupled to an 8-speed gearbox in a RWD layout. As per testing done by Broughy1322, it can reach a top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.564.

The GTA Online Supra car can be purchased in Los Santos from Legendary Motorsport for $1,970,000-$1,477,500.

Also Check: Take-Two CEO mentions GTA 7

2) Dinka Jester Classic

The Dinka Jester Classic is a two-seater classic sports car in Grand Theft Auto Online exclusively inspired by the popular 4th generation Toyota Supra (A80). It has been a part of the current game since the After Hour update of 2018. This car possesses a long rounded design resembling the Toyota Supra Mark IV (A80).

Despite being powered by the same twin-cam Inline-6 engine, the Jester Classic is a bit slower than the Jester RR. It has a top speed of 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h) and completes one lap in 1:06.100. However, the classic design of the GTA Online Supra car is worth enough to get it.

Players can obtain it from Legendary Motorsport for $790,000.

Keep in mind Rockstar could skip both of the vehicles for Grand Theft Auto 6. However, it is unlikely that they will omit popular rides from Grand Theft Auto Online. With a setting like Vice City to return, it would be perfect to cruise the city with the GTA Online Supra cars like the Dinka Jester RR and Dinka Jester Classic.

Also Read: Pegassi Reaper in 2024

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback