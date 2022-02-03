All you need to know about the Turismo R in GTA 5 Online

GTA Online has a gorgeous selection of supercars, but most of them are quite expensive. Players are generally advised to own only one from each category of vehicle, and this applies to supercars as well.

However, with so many visually appealing cars from the category, players often end up acquiring more than one supercar in the game. The Turismo R is one such car that players end up buying because of how cheap it is, or simply because they've acquired the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack.

This article explores this particular car from GTA Online in more detail.

The Turismo R in GTA 5 Online: How to get it, performance and more details

For many players, the Grotti Turismo R is their very first supercar, quite possibly due to the car being made free as part of the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack. This pack is currently included with the purchase of GTA 5's Premium Edition, which is why most new players already own it.

With a starting price of $500,000, the car is also one of the most affordable supercars in the game. The Grotti Turismo R can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for the same price in both Story Mode and Online.

Performance

Despite being affordable, the Turismo R is one of the fastest supercars in the game with exceptional acceleration and a decent amount of wheel spin. Likewise, its top speed (121.75 mph) is excellent, almost equaling that of the Zentorno. With its electric motor, the supercar suffers from almost no loss of power during gear shifts.

As a result, the engine has a reputation for being extremely smooth and responsive. However, the car is fragile and can be destroyed quite easily, with the bonnet frequently falling off after a few high-speed crashes. The wheels do not lock very often, unlike other easily damaged automobiles.

How to find this car in Story Mode?

The Grotti Turismo R can spawn in traffic as well, but it is extremely rare. Here are all the other possible locations:

Found pulling out of the hotel's back entrance's driveway on the east corner of Dorset Drive and Palomino Avenue in Rockford Hills.

At the red and white parking garage in Downtown Los Santos.

Los Santos Customs (most commonly Burton).

Portola Drive, directly across from Ponsonbys.

The Gentry Manor Hotel's garage.

Parked outside the Richman Mansion's double garage.

Can be found parked on the ground floor of the San Andreas Parking Counsel multi-story parking lot (Vespucci Boulevard in Pillbox Hill).

Note: Top speed measured by Broughy1322

Edited by Atul S