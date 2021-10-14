All you need to know about this week’s GTA Online casino podium car, Dewbauchee Specter

The Dewbauchee Specter is a sports car featured in GTA Online added to the game as part of the 1.37 Import/Export update on January 17, 2017 during the Specter week update. The Specter is an example of how sleek the cars in GTA can get.

Every week, the podium vechle in the game is updated, and players get a chance to win the reward at the Diamond casino wheel spin. The casino wheel spin gives players many chances at winning great prizes, and the podium vehicle is the one to look forward to.

This article gives a breakdown of the Dewbauchee Specter and explains if it's worth the win.

The Dewbauchee Specter, this week's poidum vehicle in GTA Online

Imagine the most exclusive two-door sports car on the planet. Now imagine gutting it, and transforming it into a lightweight, liveried, carbon-fiber racer. Why, you ask? Well, why did we go to the moon? Why do we build to the stars? Why do we watch celebrity s*x t*pes instead of proper p*rn? Exactly. Now stop asking perfectly legitimate questions and get out your damn wallet. — Benny's Original Motor Works description.

The Dewbauchee Specter is based on the real-life Aston Martin DB 10. With a bumper inspired by the Porsche 918 and bonet vents from the McLaren S, it is one of the best sportscars in GTA Online.

The top speed of the Specter is recorded at 121.25mph as it's been accurately tested by Broughy1322. This sports car can be purchased from Benny's Original Motor Works for $599,000. The car comes with an RWD drivetrain and with a 6 step gear box.

This exotic sports car vehicle performs very well, being one of the best performing cars in its class. The car engine sound is quite similar to the one from the Schafter V12.

This car is one of the best looking rides players can drive around in GTA Online, and winning this at the Diamond Casino Wheel Spin is definitely worth the try.

