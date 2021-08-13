GTA Online has a new podium car every week that players can try winning by testing their luck at the casino wheel spin. Each week Rockstar changes the winnable car, so players can expand their collections.

Players get a one in 20 chance to win the podium vehicle in GTA Online and most of the time, the vehicles are high-end cars.

This week's Podium vehicle is the Lampadati Michelli GT and it's a sports classic car. With the Los Santos Tuners update in action, it could be the classic car that some players are looking to mod.

All you need to know about this week’s GTA Online Casino Podium vehicle, the Lampadati Michelli GT

The vehicle sales business in GTA Online, Southern San Andreas Super Autos, describes the car:

“There's a lot of things the Lampadati Michelli does not have. Power steering, vacuum servos, air conditioning - all left on the shop floor. What it does have is a startling number of very angry horses under its hood, and given that it weighs about as much as a golf ball you can be sure of two things: first, it's really, really fast, and second, you're never going to look back.”

The Lampadati Michelli GT is a two door sports classic that was released in GTA Online on 29 May 2018, during the Madrazo Dispatch Services Week event.

The car is based off an Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTV and has styling elements taken from the Lancia Fulvia Coupe.

This classic car can be bought from the Southern S.A. Super Autos website for $1,225,000 which makes it quite an expensive one. The car is a two seater RWD which has a manual gearbox with 5 gears.

Although the car comes with a hefty price tag, it's not particularly fast. The top speed of the car is 106.50 mph (171.39 km/h), as it's been tested in-game by Broughy1322. This vehicle is more of a novelty as it's one of the slowest cars in GTA Online, but it can be the missing piece from someone's sports classic collection.

The car does have good customizations, which might be reason enough for players to attempt winning this car. With the latest tuners update, players can really put some work into this car and turn it into a sight to behold.

Edited by Siddharth Satish