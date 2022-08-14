All new characters introduced to GTA Online with the Criminal Enterprises DLC

GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update has finally been released, adding tons of new content, vehicles, and fresh faces to the game. The series' characters have always played an integral part in the various stories, letting players connect with the game on an emotional level.

GTA Online already has a long list of characters in its open world, and the update adds three new characters to the mix. These characters are fun and memorable and play a part in the new update. This article looks at all the new characters introduced in the game with the summer DLC.

3 new characters have been added to GTA Online with The Criminal Enterprises update

1) Lupe

First on the list is Lupe, an American character. The executive assistant of GTA Online’s protagonist hires Lupe to get help manage players’ Special Cargo Warehouse. She’s accompanied by up to four additional Warehouse Staff with their names being un-revealed. Players can ask Lupe to source Special Cargo for the warehouse in exchange for $7,500.

GTA Online players get an introductory call for Lupe, stating:

“Hey, jefe, what's up? This is Lupe. Over at your warehouse. I think your assistant shoulda mentioned me. Me and my crew are running things down here, but man, it's hot as hell. Hey, but don't worry, we good. We got you covered.”

2) Agent Johnson

Next on the list is Agent Johnson, another American character appearing as a minor character in the the latest GTA Online expansion.

She is a covert agent working for the International Affairs Agency (IAA) assigned to infiltrate the Duggan family. The agency suspects that the family is behind the sudden hike in gas prices. During the investigation, she was kidnapped and close to being traded to the Marabunta Grande cartel.

The deal didn’t go as planned, and turned into a firefight between the FIB, the Duggans, and the Marabunta Grande. She was later rescued by the Grand Theft Auto Online Protagonist, who brought her to the hospital. After the incident, she was promoted to Special Agent status in the game.

She appeared during the ULP Extraction missions of the new Operation Paper Trail.

3) Mason Duggan

Finally, at number one, it is the addition of Mason Duggan, another American character. Being the younger brother of the owner of The Diamond Casino & Resort, he owns the Los Santos State Gas Company.

During The Criminal Enterprises update event, he began purchasing seized assets from corrupt FIB agents. Those seized assets also contained backup drives as part of Clifford's neural network AI, which he utilizes to increase gas prices and earn maximum profits from them in the game.

This piques the IAA's interest and leads to Agent ULP investigating the situation. Players then help Agent ULP and IAA in the new “Operation Paper Trail” to investigate the Duggans. Their suspicion eventually turns out to be true and players have to stop them at any cost. The scenario is based on the theme of the update itself and Rockstar Games has done an admirable job of showcasing the same.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 https://t.co/hYhZCqjeQP

Although these characters don’t play important roles in the game, fans of the game nonetheless enjoy seeing new personalities in the open world of Los Santos. With the developers being committed to supporting the game for a few more years at least, players can expect more new characters in future updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee