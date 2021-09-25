All phone numbers players should know about in GTA 5

GTA 5 has several memorable and lesser-known phone numbers that players can call.

There are two types of phone numbers that players should know. First, there are the regular phone numbers, which are either associated with named characters, or involve services. The second type is cheat codes, which only exist in the Enhanced Edition of GTA 5.

Calling a person isn't always going to have the desired effect some players might want. Still, GTA 5 enthusiasts might find something useful out of contacting some of these phone numbers.

All phone numbers players can call in GTA 5

Regular phone numbers

The following are all regular phone numbers that a player can call in GTA 5:

Abigail Mathers: 346-555-0126

Al Carter: 346-555-0109

Amanda De Santa: 346-555-0118

Antonia Bottino: 611-555-0182

Barry: 346-555-0105

Beverly Felton: 328-555-0139

Brucie Kibbutz: 273-555-0185

Chastity: 611-555-0163

Cheetah: 328-555-0167

Chef: 611-555-0111

Cletus Ewing: 346-555-0174

Cris Formage: 328-555-0160

Dave Norton: 273-555-0132

Devin Weston: 328-555-0182

Denise Clinton: 273-555-0164

Dominic "Dom" Beasley: 615-555-0107

Dr. Isiah Friedlander: 346-555-0134

Edgar Carlos: 611-555-0146

Eliza "Liz" Macallen: 611-555-0126

Elwood O’Neil: 611-555-0111

Floyd Herbert: 273-555-0164

Franklin Clinton: 328-555-0156

Fufu: 346-555-0186

Hao: 611-555-0107

Infernus: 611-555-0184

Jimmy Boston: 346-555-0148

Jimmy De Santa (Formal): 273-555-0143

Jimmy De Santa (Standard): 346-555-0190

Joe: 611-555-0128

Josef: 328-555-0117

Josh Bernstein: 611-555-0169

Juliet: 328-555-0174

Kyle Chavis: 611-555-0191

Kyle P. Slater: 328-555-0145

Lamar Davis: 346-555-0141

Lester Crest: 346-555-0102

Marnie Allen: 611-555-0181

Martin Madrazo: 346-555-0188

Maude Eccles: 328-555-0185

Michael De Santa: 328-555-0108

Molly Schultz (I Fought the Law only): 346-655-0174

Nigel: 346-555-0111

Nikki: 346-555-0183

Omega: 346-555-0162

Oscar Guzman: 273-555-0125

Patricia Madrazo: 328-555-0110

Peach: 273-555-0189

Richard "Rickie" Lukens: 611-555-0140

Ron Jakowski: 328-555-0198

Sapphire: 328-555-0177

Simeon Yetarian: 611-555-0120

Solomon Richards: 328-555-0123

Steve Haines: 328-555-0150

Stretch: 346-555-0122

Tanisha Jackson: 328-555-0180

Tao Cheng: 611-555-0173

Tonya Wiggins: 611-555-0199

Tracey De Santa: 273-555-0168

Trevor Philips: 273-555-0136

Ursula: 328-555-0103

Wade Herbert: 346-555-0166

Wei Cheng: 328-555-0190

The following phone numbers are associated with businesses in GTA 5:

Ammu-Nation: 999-932-7667

Atomic Blimp: 346-555-0176

Blaine County Depot: 425-555-0170

BSC Machine Maintenance: 555-0182

Bugstars: 999-284-7827

Downtown Cab Co.: 323-555-5555

Dynasty 8 Real Estate: 310-555-0156

Emergency Services: 911

Mechanic: 328-555-0153

Merryweather Security: 273-555-0120

Merryweather Security Patrol Protection: 999-428-7363

Mors Mutual Insurance: 611-555-0149

Pegasus Lifestyle Management: 328-555-0122

Robinson Real Estate: 555-0139

Rogers Salvage and Scrap: 555-0069

South Seas Apartments: 999-768-8422

Truthseeker Helpine: 273-555-0155

Vinewood Star Tours: 999-846-8687

Wolfs International Reality: 555-0161

Phone number cheat codes

Phone cheat codes only work on the Enhanced Edition of GTA 5. This statement means that PS3 and Xbox 360 players cannot use any of the codes listed below.

The following cheat codes are for spawning some vehicles in GTA 5:

Cheat code Phone number Spawn BMX 1-999-226-348 Spawn Buzzard Attack Chopper 1-999-289-9633 Spawn Caddy 1-999-465-3461 Spawn Comet 1-999-266-38 Spawn Dodo (after doing Sea Plane) 1-999-398-4628 Spawn Duke O'Death (after doing Duel) 1-999-332-84227 Spawn Duster 1-999-359-77729 Spawn Kraken (after doing the Wildlife Photography Challenge) 1-999-282-2537

Here are some more cheat codes for spawning vehicles in GTA 5:

Cheat code Phone number Spawn Mallard

1-999-227-678-676

Spawn PCJ-600 1-999-762-538 Spawn Rapid GT 1-999-727-4348 Spawn Sanchez 1-999-633-7623 Spawn Stretch

1-999-846-39663

Spawn Trashmaster 1-999-872-433

The invincibility cheat code only lasts for five minutes (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 players can also call some phone numbers to enable player cheat codes. Here are some examples:

Cheat code Phone number All weapons 1-999-866-587 Black cellphone 1-999-367-3767 Super jump 1-999-467-8648 Drunk 1-999-547-867 Explosive melee attacks 1-999-444-439

Explosive ammo

1-999-468-42637

Faster run

1-999-228-2463

Faster swim

1-999-468-44557

Flaming bullets

1-999-462-363-4279

Here are some more player cheats to utilize via phone numbers:

Cheat code Phone number Max Armor & Health 1-999-887-853 Invincibility 1-999-724-654-5537 Lower Wanted Level 1-999-529-93787 Parachute 1-999-759-3483 Raise Wanted Level 1-999-384-48483

Recharge Special Ability 1-999-769-3787 Slow Motion Aim 1-999-332-3393

Skyfall is a fun cheat code that teleports players high up in the sky (Image via Rockstar Games)

These are the final phone numbers that activate cheat codes. These codes count as miscellaneous cheats:

Also Read

Cheat code Phone number Director Mode 1-999-578-25368 Change the weather 1-999-625-348-7246 Low gravity 1-999-356-2837 Skyfall 1-999-759-3255 Slippery cars 1-999-766-9329 Slow motion 1-999-756-966

That is every phone number that players can call in GTA 5. Suffice to say, these codes prove to be quite useful throughout the game's proceedings.

