All phone numbers players should know about in GTA 5

GTA 5 has several notable phone numbers (Image via Rockstar Games)
GTA 5 has several notable phone numbers (Image via Rockstar Games)
Modified Sep 25, 2021 09:26 AM IST
GTA 5 has several memorable and lesser-known phone numbers that players can call.

There are two types of phone numbers that players should know. First, there are the regular phone numbers, which are either associated with named characters, or involve services. The second type is cheat codes, which only exist in the Enhanced Edition of GTA 5.

Calling a person isn't always going to have the desired effect some players might want. Still, GTA 5 enthusiasts might find something useful out of contacting some of these phone numbers.

All phone numbers players can call in GTA 5

Regular phone numbers

The following are all regular phone numbers that a player can call in GTA 5:

  • Abigail Mathers: 346-555-0126
  • Al Carter: 346-555-0109
  • Amanda De Santa: 346-555-0118
  • Antonia Bottino: 611-555-0182
  • Barry: 346-555-0105
  • Beverly Felton: 328-555-0139
  • Brucie Kibbutz: 273-555-0185
  • Chastity: 611-555-0163
  • Cheetah: 328-555-0167
  • Chef: 611-555-0111
  • Cletus Ewing: 346-555-0174
  • Cris Formage: 328-555-0160
  • Dave Norton: 273-555-0132
  • Devin Weston: 328-555-0182
  • Denise Clinton: 273-555-0164
  • Dominic "Dom" Beasley: 615-555-0107
  • Dr. Isiah Friedlander: 346-555-0134
  • Edgar Carlos: 611-555-0146
  • Eliza "Liz" Macallen: 611-555-0126
  • Elwood O’Neil: 611-555-0111
  • Floyd Herbert: 273-555-0164
  • Franklin Clinton: 328-555-0156
  • Fufu: 346-555-0186
  • Hao: 611-555-0107
  • Infernus: 611-555-0184
  • Jimmy Boston: 346-555-0148
  • Jimmy De Santa (Formal): 273-555-0143
  • Jimmy De Santa (Standard): 346-555-0190
  • Joe: 611-555-0128
  • Josef: 328-555-0117
  • Josh Bernstein: 611-555-0169
  • Juliet: 328-555-0174
  • Kyle Chavis: 611-555-0191
  • Kyle P. Slater: 328-555-0145
  • Lamar Davis: 346-555-0141
  • Lester Crest: 346-555-0102
  • Marnie Allen: 611-555-0181
  • Martin Madrazo: 346-555-0188
  • Maude Eccles: 328-555-0185
  • Michael De Santa: 328-555-0108
  • Molly Schultz (I Fought the Law only): 346-655-0174
  • Nigel: 346-555-0111
  • Nikki: 346-555-0183
  • Omega: 346-555-0162
  • Oscar Guzman: 273-555-0125
  • Patricia Madrazo: 328-555-0110
  • Peach: 273-555-0189
  • Richard "Rickie" Lukens: 611-555-0140
  • Ron Jakowski: 328-555-0198
  • Sapphire: 328-555-0177
  • Simeon Yetarian: 611-555-0120
  • Solomon Richards: 328-555-0123
  • Steve Haines: 328-555-0150
  • Stretch: 346-555-0122
  • Tanisha Jackson: 328-555-0180
  • Tao Cheng: 611-555-0173
  • Tonya Wiggins: 611-555-0199
  • Tracey De Santa: 273-555-0168
  • Trevor Philips: 273-555-0136
  • Ursula: 328-555-0103
  • Wade Herbert: 346-555-0166
  • Wei Cheng: 328-555-0190

The following phone numbers are associated with businesses in GTA 5:

  • Ammu-Nation: 999-932-7667
  • Atomic Blimp: 346-555-0176
  • Blaine County Depot: 425-555-0170
  • BSC Machine Maintenance: 555-0182
  • Bugstars: 999-284-7827
  • Downtown Cab Co.: 323-555-5555
  • Dynasty 8 Real Estate: 310-555-0156
  • Emergency Services: 911
  • Mechanic: 328-555-0153
  • Merryweather Security: 273-555-0120
  • Merryweather Security Patrol Protection: 999-428-7363
  • Mors Mutual Insurance: 611-555-0149
  • Pegasus Lifestyle Management: 328-555-0122
  • Robinson Real Estate: 555-0139
  • Rogers Salvage and Scrap: 555-0069
  • South Seas Apartments: 999-768-8422
  • Truthseeker Helpine: 273-555-0155
  • Vinewood Star Tours: 999-846-8687
  • Wolfs International Reality: 555-0161

Phone number cheat codes

Phone cheat codes only work on the Enhanced Edition of GTA 5. This statement means that PS3 and Xbox 360 players cannot use any of the codes listed below.

The following cheat codes are for spawning some vehicles in GTA 5:

Cheat codePhone number
Spawn BMX1-999-226-348
Spawn Buzzard Attack Chopper1-999-289-9633
Spawn Caddy1-999-465-3461
Spawn Comet1-999-266-38
Spawn Dodo (after doing Sea Plane)1-999-398-4628
Spawn Duke O'Death (after doing Duel)1-999-332-84227
Spawn Duster1-999-359-77729
Spawn Kraken (after doing the Wildlife Photography Challenge)1-999-282-2537

Here are some more cheat codes for spawning vehicles in GTA 5:

Cheat codePhone number
Spawn Mallard
1-999-227-678-676
Spawn PCJ-6001-999-762-538
Spawn Rapid GT1-999-727-4348
Spawn Sanchez1-999-633-7623
Spawn Stretch
1-999-846-39663
Spawn Trashmaster1-999-872-433
The invincibility cheat code only lasts for five minutes (Image via Rockstar Games)
The invincibility cheat code only lasts for five minutes (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 players can also call some phone numbers to enable player cheat codes. Here are some examples:

Cheat code Phone number
All weapons1-999-866-587
Black cellphone1-999-367-3767
Super jump1-999-467-8648
Drunk1-999-547-867
Explosive melee attacks1-999-444-439
Explosive ammo
1-999-468-42637
Faster run
1-999-228-2463
Faster swim
1-999-468-44557
Flaming bullets
1-999-462-363-4279

Here are some more player cheats to utilize via phone numbers:

Cheat codePhone number
Max Armor & Health1-999-887-853
Invincibility1-999-724-654-5537
Lower Wanted Level1-999-529-93787
Parachute1-999-759-3483
Raise Wanted Level1-999-384-48483
Recharge Special Ability1-999-769-3787
Slow Motion Aim1-999-332-3393
Skyfall is a fun cheat code that teleports players high up in the sky (Image via Rockstar Games)
Skyfall is a fun cheat code that teleports players high up in the sky (Image via Rockstar Games)

These are the final phone numbers that activate cheat codes. These codes count as miscellaneous cheats:

Cheat codePhone number
Director Mode1-999-578-25368
Change the weather1-999-625-348-7246
Low gravity1-999-356-2837
Skyfall1-999-759-3255
Slippery cars1-999-766-9329
Slow motion1-999-756-966

That is every phone number that players can call in GTA 5. Suffice to say, these codes prove to be quite useful throughout the game's proceedings.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
