All phone numbers players should know about in GTA 5

GTA 5 has several memorable and lesser-known phone numbers that players can call.
There are two types of phone numbers that players should know. First, there are the regular phone numbers, which are either associated with named characters, or involve services. The second type is cheat codes, which only exist in the Enhanced Edition of GTA 5.
Calling a person isn't always going to have the desired effect some players might want. Still, GTA 5 enthusiasts might find something useful out of contacting some of these phone numbers.
All phone numbers players can call in GTA 5
Regular phone numbers
The following are all regular phone numbers that a player can call in GTA 5:
- Abigail Mathers: 346-555-0126
- Al Carter: 346-555-0109
- Amanda De Santa: 346-555-0118
- Antonia Bottino: 611-555-0182
- Barry: 346-555-0105
- Beverly Felton: 328-555-0139
- Brucie Kibbutz: 273-555-0185
- Chastity: 611-555-0163
- Cheetah: 328-555-0167
- Chef: 611-555-0111
- Cletus Ewing: 346-555-0174
- Cris Formage: 328-555-0160
- Dave Norton: 273-555-0132
- Devin Weston: 328-555-0182
- Denise Clinton: 273-555-0164
- Dominic "Dom" Beasley: 615-555-0107
- Dr. Isiah Friedlander: 346-555-0134
- Edgar Carlos: 611-555-0146
- Eliza "Liz" Macallen: 611-555-0126
- Elwood O’Neil: 611-555-0111
- Floyd Herbert: 273-555-0164
- Franklin Clinton: 328-555-0156
- Fufu: 346-555-0186
- Hao: 611-555-0107
- Infernus: 611-555-0184
- Jimmy Boston: 346-555-0148
- Jimmy De Santa (Formal): 273-555-0143
- Jimmy De Santa (Standard): 346-555-0190
- Joe: 611-555-0128
- Josef: 328-555-0117
- Josh Bernstein: 611-555-0169
- Juliet: 328-555-0174
- Kyle Chavis: 611-555-0191
- Kyle P. Slater: 328-555-0145
- Lamar Davis: 346-555-0141
- Lester Crest: 346-555-0102
- Marnie Allen: 611-555-0181
- Martin Madrazo: 346-555-0188
- Maude Eccles: 328-555-0185
- Michael De Santa: 328-555-0108
- Molly Schultz (I Fought the Law only): 346-655-0174
- Nigel: 346-555-0111
- Nikki: 346-555-0183
- Omega: 346-555-0162
- Oscar Guzman: 273-555-0125
- Patricia Madrazo: 328-555-0110
- Peach: 273-555-0189
- Richard "Rickie" Lukens: 611-555-0140
- Ron Jakowski: 328-555-0198
- Sapphire: 328-555-0177
- Simeon Yetarian: 611-555-0120
- Solomon Richards: 328-555-0123
- Steve Haines: 328-555-0150
- Stretch: 346-555-0122
- Tanisha Jackson: 328-555-0180
- Tao Cheng: 611-555-0173
- Tonya Wiggins: 611-555-0199
- Tracey De Santa: 273-555-0168
- Trevor Philips: 273-555-0136
- Ursula: 328-555-0103
- Wade Herbert: 346-555-0166
- Wei Cheng: 328-555-0190
The following phone numbers are associated with businesses in GTA 5:
- Ammu-Nation: 999-932-7667
- Atomic Blimp: 346-555-0176
- Blaine County Depot: 425-555-0170
- BSC Machine Maintenance: 555-0182
- Bugstars: 999-284-7827
- Downtown Cab Co.: 323-555-5555
- Dynasty 8 Real Estate: 310-555-0156
- Emergency Services: 911
- Mechanic: 328-555-0153
- Merryweather Security: 273-555-0120
- Merryweather Security Patrol Protection: 999-428-7363
- Mors Mutual Insurance: 611-555-0149
- Pegasus Lifestyle Management: 328-555-0122
- Robinson Real Estate: 555-0139
- Rogers Salvage and Scrap: 555-0069
- South Seas Apartments: 999-768-8422
- Truthseeker Helpine: 273-555-0155
- Vinewood Star Tours: 999-846-8687
- Wolfs International Reality: 555-0161
Phone number cheat codes
Phone cheat codes only work on the Enhanced Edition of GTA 5. This statement means that PS3 and Xbox 360 players cannot use any of the codes listed below.
The following cheat codes are for spawning some vehicles in GTA 5:
Here are some more cheat codes for spawning vehicles in GTA 5:
GTA 5 players can also call some phone numbers to enable player cheat codes. Here are some examples:
Here are some more player cheats to utilize via phone numbers:
These are the final phone numbers that activate cheat codes. These codes count as miscellaneous cheats:
That is every phone number that players can call in GTA 5. Suffice to say, these codes prove to be quite useful throughout the game's proceedings.