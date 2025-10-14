All purchasable stilt apartments in GTA Online, ranked

GTA Online has loads of high-end apartments to purchase. Stilt houses are a specific kind of high-end apartments located in the Vinewood Hills. These are quite popular as they are standalone bungalows instead of apartments in a skyscraper. Hence, some of you might want to live in the parody version of Beverly Hills.

There are a total of 10 stilt house apartments in GTA Online that mainly differ in price and exterior appearance. The interior design of these houses will be extremely similar, with the only difference being the view of the city from the windows. Here are all the stilt houses in the game, ranked from worst to best.

Note: This ranked list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Ranking every stilt house apartment in GTA Online

10) 2113 Mad Wayne Thunder Drive

This stilt house is ranked 10th (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

This stilt house in GTA Online is named 2113 Mad Wayne Thunder Drive and is located on Mad Wayne Thunder Drive in Vinewood Hills, Los Santos. It costs $449,000 on the Dynasty 8 Real Estate website on GTA Online.

This is 10th on the list because of its poorly designed and flat front look, and not having an accessible exterior deck.

9) 2117 Milton Road

This stilt house is ranked 9th (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

This stilt house is named 2117 Milton Road, located on Milton Road in Vinewood Hills, Los Santos. It costs $608,000 on the Dynasty 8 Real Estate website.

This is 9th on the ranking list since it has a slightly better front porch, but still does not have an accessible exterior area and a dull exterior infrastructure. It even has one of the worst views of the city, obstructed by loads of trees.

8) 3677 Whispymound Drive

This stilt house is ranked 8th (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

This stilt house is named 3677 Whispymound Drive, located on Whispymound Drive in Vinewood Hills, Los Santos. It costs $478,000 on the Dynasty 8 Real Estate website.

This GTA Online apartment is placed in 8th because it has a slightly better front porch, with a small garden, a slanting roof, and a better fence. However, it still does not offer enterable exterior areas and looks quite flat and dull from the outside. The interior is the same as every other stilt house, but the view from the window is obstructed by a tree.

7) 2862 Hillcrest Avenue

This stilt house is ranked 7th (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

This stilt house is named 2862 Hillcrest Avenue, located on Hillcrest Avenue in Vinewood Hills, Los Santos. It costs $705,000 on the Dynasty 8 Real Estate website.

Despite being an expensive stilt house, it is still placed 7th on the list because there is no accessible exterior in this house. Furthermore, the front porch and garage areas are not shaded, despite having a stylish wooden design.

6) 2868 Hillcrest Avenue

This stilt house is ranked 6th (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

This stilt house is named 2868 Hillcrest Avenue, located on Hillcrest Avenue in Vinewood Hills, Los Santos. It costs $672,000 on the Dynasty 8 Real Estate website.

This stilt house might not look too appealing at first glance, but if you have played GTA 5, you might want to own this apartment, simply because it resembles the same stilt house Michael destroyed at the beginning of the story. The front area might not be too appealing, but the view from the window is great.

5) 2866 Hillcrest Avenue

This stilt house is ranked 5th (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

This stilt house is named 2866 Hillcrest Avenue, located on Hillcrest Avenue in Vinewood Hills, Los Santos. It costs $525,000 on the Dynasty 8 Real Estate website.

This stilt house also has the look of the iconic Martin Madrazo's apartment that Michael pulled down in GTA 5. It has a slightly nicer front area, a unique kind of ground and first-floor design. Moreover, this house is in 5th place because it has an accessible exterior area from the white door on its side.

4) 2045 North Conker Avenue

This stilt house is ranked 4th (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

This stilt house in GTA Online is named 2045 North Conker Avenue, located on North Conker Avenue in Vinewood Hills, Los Santos. It costs $727,000 on the Dynasty 8 Real Estate website.

This house is placed on 4th because it looks miles better than the others discussed in this list so far. The front face of the house is a lot more finished and modern. Along with a stunning look of the city from its windows, the house also features a vast, enterable balcony with umbrellas, loungers, and tables.

3) 2874 Hillcrest Avenue

This stilt house is ranked 3th (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

This stilt house is named 2874 Hillcrest Avenue, located on Hillcrest Avenue in Vinewood Hills, Los Santos. It costs $571,000 on the Dynasty 8 Real Estate website.

This might not be too appealing for most players from the outside, but this stilt house is great from the inside, even though the interiors are the same. It has one of the best views of Los Santos from both the bedroom and living room windows. Furthermore, players can also park their cars outside, like Franklin does.

2) 3655 Wild Oats Drive

This stilt house is ranked 2nd (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

This stilt house is named 3655 Wild Oats Drive, located on Wild Oats Drive in Vinewood Hills, Los Santos. It costs $800,000 on the Dynasty 8 Real Estate website, making it the most expensive stilt house high-end apartment in GTA Online.

Though the pictures show that the apartment has a pool along with loungers and an umbrella, its main drawback is that this area cannot be normally accessed through a door. Players need to do a bit of parkour to reach their own balcony, which can be quite jarring and unrealistic.

1) 2044 North Conker Avenue

This stilt house is ranked 1st (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

This stilt house in GTA Online is named 2044 North Conker Avenue, located on North Conker Avenue in Vinewood Hills, Los Santos. It costs $762,000 on the Dynasty 8 Real Estate website.

It is ranked number one in the list since it has one of the best accessible balcony areas in the game, with a two-story wooden deck with sofas and loungers. It also has a great front porch with a lush garden.

