How to get the Mummy Costume in GTA Online Halloween 2025

Like every year, Rockstar Games is conducting the GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025 event this October. Each week, new game modes, random events, outfits, and other rewards related to the spooky festival are available to you. A special Mummy Costume is also up for grabs till November 5, 2025.
Here is a short guide on how to get the Mummy Costume in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025.
Method to get Mummy Costume and other exclusive rewards in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025
Subscribe to GTA+ membership to get the Mummy Costume
To get the Mummy Costume in GTA Online Halloween Haunts, you need to subscribe to GTA+ through your account. This can either be done through Rockstar Games Launcher's GTA+ section or from the Store app of your console.
Once you have purchased the GTA+ membership on your Rockstar account, you can open GTA Online and instantly get the Mummy Costume. It will be available as an outfit that you can try out by going to any wardrobe in apartments or businesses. There is no need to perform any particular action or mission in order to get the GTA+ exclusive Halloween outfit.
Also Read: GTA Online weekly update (October 9 - 15, 2025)
Other GTA+ rewards for Halloween
Apart from the Mummy Costume, GTA+ members will receive loads of other rewards this month in the GTA Online Halloween 2025 event. Firstly, they will get a free Declasse Weaponized Tampa through the Vinewood Car Club. This vehicle normally costs around $2,108,050 from Warstock Cache & Carry, but it is completely free for GTA+ members till November 5.
In the car customization menus, the new chameleon paints, like anodized bronze pearl body and wheel paints, are completely free.
Several other costumes like Skeleton Bodysuit, LS Death Metal Hoodie, and LS Death Metal Shorts are also available for free.
GTA+ members can purchase every MC Business upgrade at half price this month. Double GTA$ and RP are applied to Counterfeit Cash Factory, Document Forgery Office, and their Nightclub equivalents.
Several exclusive vehicles in the Vinewood Car Club are also available to purchase at a 20% discount:
- Declasse Scramjet
- Pegassi Oppressor in Skulls Livery
- Lampadati Tigon
- Overflod Imorgon
- Pegassi Tempesta
- Grotti Turismo Classic
- Karin Calico GTF
- Dundreary Landstalker XL
- LCC Sanctus
