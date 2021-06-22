GTA 5: All three endings explained

GTA 5 was the first game in the series that featured three, extremely diverse playable characters, who couldn't possibly be more different from one another.

The game featured its fair share of gut-wrenching twists. None, however, were as shocking as the one that involved players choosing to kill one of their best friends. However, there is always The Third Way. Had it not been for this option, players would have been outraged had they been forced to kill one of the protagonists.

This article explains all the three endings in GTA 5.

#1 What happens when players choose to kill Michael?

Players don't often choose this option because Michael is kind of the favorite, not to mention he treated Franklin like a son. Killing him is like stabbing your father in the back, which is savage even for a notorious kingpin.

If players choose to kill Michael instead of Trevor, the game will start a mission called The Time's Come.

This mission leads to, perhaps, the saddest scene featured in GTA 5. When Franklin confronts Michael, he gets suspicious and runs for his life. Franklin will then have to chase him to the top of the tower and push him off the edge.

After completing this mission and killing Michael, players will not be able to play as him and will also lose all of his assets.

#2 Here is what happens if players choose to kill Trevor.

Killing Trevor isn't the best option but it's probably better than killing Michael, who is perhaps the best protagonist among all three.

In the mission Something Sensible, Franklin asks Trevor to meet him in the oil field. This mission also starts off similar to The Time's Come where there's a car chase involving Franklin and Trevor. Here's where GTA 5's craziest protagonist dies as he is burnt alive in a pool of gasoline.

Once Trevor is killed, players will not be able to choose him nor will they be able to access his contact missions. His assets will also be gone and it will be as if he never existed.

#3 Choosing The Third Way ending in GTA 5

Perhaps the best way to complete GTA 5 is to not kill either of the protagonists and choose The Third Way.

Yes, there is always a third option. This mission allows Franklin to team up with his partners in crime, once again, to teach the FIB, Merryweather and Devin Weston a lesson once and for all. This is the longest mission of all three options and it involves a massive shootout with the FIB and Merryweather guards.

If the player chooses this option, neither Michael nor Trevor would have to die and their assets and contact missions would remain intact. While option A and B are naturally more emotional, option C allows for a more satisfactory ending. Plus, GTA 5 fans didn't come all this way just to kill one of their own, did they?

