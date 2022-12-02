Are there going to be 2 GTA Online DLCs coming out in December? 

Since the release of the Criminal Enterprises update, the entire GTA Online community has been waiting for Rockstar Games to release a huge DLC for GTA Online. However, as of 2022, nothing substantial has been added to the game apart from the previously mentioned update.

Despite this, players have high hopes for December. Several fans are hoping that Rockstar Games will release not one but two major DLCs for GTA Online. The first is a DLC that will likely introduce new features and familiar characters from GTA 5. The second is the annual Winter DLC that Rockstar Games has been releasing since 2014.

Readers should keep in mind that Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed any of these predictions, and this article is purely speculative.

Fans are hoping to see Michael in the speculated GTA Online DLC that may be released this month

December has been the most exciting month for GTA Online players for years now, primarily because Rockstar Games releases major DLCs for the game during the month. This time around, many players are predicting that there will be two major DLCs.

Fans are currently speculating that the first major DLC will be released sometime in the first two weeks of December. The previous year's biggest DLC, The Contract, was released during the same timeframe.

This speculated DLC is also what most fans are anticipating as many new gameplay features may be introduced. Fan favorite characters such as Michael and Wade may also get added to Grand Theft Auto Online when it drops.

It's no surprise that the entire community is hyped up about the release. The hype train does not stop here, as Rockstar Games also usually releases their annual Winter DLC during the month of December. The Winter DLC is expected to be released during the last few weeks of December.

What is the probability of Rockstar Games releasing two DLCs in December 2022?

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



A new fast travel feature, new dead drop collectibles, and a new property that introduces a character called Dax. It’s also possible that Wade from single player will be returning too!



#GTAV #GTA5 #GTAOnline #RockstarGames GTA Online winter DLC leaks:A new fast travel feature, new dead drop collectibles, and a new property that introduces a character called Dax. It’s also possible that Wade from single player will be returning too! GTA Online winter DLC leaks:A new fast travel feature, new dead drop collectibles, and a new property that introduces a character called Dax. It’s also possible that Wade from single player will be returning too!#GTAV #GTA5 #GTAOnline #RockstarGames https://t.co/4WHhWJ9pO5

It is hard to predict if this will happen since Rockstar Games has not confirmed any of the speculation. However, many fans have found leaked files for the Winter DLC.

Grand Theft Auto enthusiast @that1detectiv3 recently tweeted out a list of file names that hint at some of the alleged features that Rockstar Games will be introducing with the Winter DLC. In the screenshot attached to the tweet, players can see that a new fast travel feature and dead drop collectibles may be added to the game.

More importantly, story-driven missions with Michael and Wade may also be present in one of the DLCs. Michael making an appearance in Grand Theft Auto Online has been one of the most popular theories since the introduction of The Contract DLC in which he was referenced a couple of times.

Moreover, the Winter DLC is something that Rockstar Games releases every year, so there's a high possibility of it being released.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes