Are GTA 5 Online servers down (June 1, 2024)? Here's how to check the status

GTA 5 Online servers often face issues where players can't log into their accounts or join the multiplayer sessions. There are various reasons why this happens and most of the time, it is a problem at Rockstar Games' end. While veteran players are used to the server-down issue, new players often end up confused, not knowing where to check the status.

Some players reported that the game's servers were down and they could not log into the online multiplayer mode on June 1, 2024. This is a common issue that stems from overloaded servers or a background issue at Rockstar's end. However, it looks like the problem has been resolved.

In these situations, one must know how to check the server's status and get accurate information. This article will guide you step-by-step on how to do so.

Trending

How to check if GTA 5 Online servers are down?

It is very easy to check the game's server status (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned, it is very easy to check if the GTA 5 Online servers are down or not. To do so, you must visit Rockstar Games Support's website and check the status. Below are the instructions on how to easily do so:

Open a web browser and go to the Rockstar Games Support website.

Select GTA 5 .

. Click on Connectivity .

. Select the platform you play the game on.

Check if there is a green dot beside your platform. If yes, then the servers are up and running. Otherwise, the game is facing server issues.

If the server status is green but you can't play the game or access the latest GTA Online weekly update content, it is best to submit a ticket. This will allow Rockstar Games to acknowledge and resolve the issue promptly. To do so, you must provide one of the following credentials:

Gamertag (Xbox)

PSN Online ID (PlayStation)

Rockstar Games account email (PC)

You can submit a ticket to get the issue resolved (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once you provide the details, it is time to describe the issue and add a relevant screenshot or image. This will allow the technical team to efficiently handle the issue and resolve it as quickly as they can. Once you enter everything, select one of the ticket options and wait for a reply.

Do GTA 5 Online Servers often face issues?

GTA 5 Online often runs into server issues (Image via Rockstar Games)

Due to the influx of players, GTA 5 Online servers often face such issues. Fortunately, Rockstar Game promptly fixes the problem, allowing players to continue having fun without further disturbances.

With the upcoming Summer Update 2024, one should be ready to run into such issues. This is because a huge update will bring back old players, potentially leading to the GTA 5 Online servers overloading. Hopefully, Rockstar Games is well-prepared for it and ensures players don't have to struggle with the problem.

One can always approach Rockstar Games if they run into a problem or raise a ticket to get the issue resolved.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback