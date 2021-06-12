Are the laser guns worth buying in GTA Online

GTA Online features a number of devastating weapons, but none quite eclipse the popularity garnered by the Widowmaker and the Unholy Hellbringer.

The much raved-about plasma rifle guns were added to the game as part of the Arena War update on January 8, 2019, and have since been the talk of the town. But are the notoriously expensive weapons really worth all the hype?

Laser guns are kind of like a dream to own and a joy to use, but like everything else in GTA Online, they do not come for peanuts and cost a good chunk of hard-earned bucks. And since making money isn't exactly a walk in the park, players are advised to look into the pros and cons of an asset before shelling out a fortune on something they might not even need.

This article talks about the most popular guns featured in GTA Online, the laser gun, and helps players decide whether they are worth paying through the nose for.

Are Laser guns worth the hype in GTA Online?

The Unholy Hellbringer is a square-shaped plasma rifle equipped with three barrels and a powerful ammo magazine. The side of the machine gun features three mysterious alien-head symbols, supposedly representing kill counts.

Unlike most weapons, the Unholy Hellbringer does not need to be reloaded, making it perfect for missions like the Doomsday Heist. In this regard, at least, it's the best weapon in GTA Online.

The Widowmaker, on the other hand, seems to take after the minigun in a number of ways. Like the minigun, it comes equipped with an impressive rate of fire, recorded at 3000 RPM. It comes equipped with an ammo capacity of 9999, and just like the Minigun, can shoot at a maximum range of 120 meters.

As for the overall performance, the laser guns do not give players a lot to complain about, except perhaps how cumbersome they can prove to be at times. But all in all, the laser guns are arguably the coolest weapons featured in GTA Online and are worth all the hype in the world.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod