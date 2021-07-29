Armored car mistakenly added to GTA Online as Rockstar makes update blunder

In a big update like the Los Santos Tuner update in GTA Online, there were many bugs that skipped Rockstar games radar. While most of the game-breaking bugs were fixed in a background update, there are still some bugs that are messing with the way the game is to be played.

While the game has had a history of bugs since its inception, no damage has ever been done to the reputation that GTA Online holds in the community. With the latest update being all about tuner vehicles and race culture, Rockstar games had no intention of releasing an armored vehicle into the game.

Armored car mistakenly added to GTA Online

Karin Kuruma was one of the least used cars in the game as it was always overshadowed by the armored version of the car, which has been famous since its release in the Heists Update. Although the armored version of the car comes at a rather expensive price point, players love the utility the car provides.

Karin Kuruma is a car that has decent specs but was not favored by players in the game. Rockstar Games has finally added new livery for the Kuruma to make it more attractive. And in that process, they might have accidentally copied the collision files of the armored Kuruma. This error has made the car have bulletproof windows.

This bug was pointed out by Redditor FatGuy1297, and the player told the community how his non-armored Kuruma has suddenly become bulletproof since the Los Santos Tuner update.

This bug can be used to the player's advantage as the stock Kuruma comes for $126,350 and can be purchased for just $95,000 after completing The Fleeca Job from Southern San Andreas Super Autos in GTA Online. If players were to buy a new Armored Kuruma in GTA Online, it would set them back by $698,250 or $525,000 after completing the Fleeca Job.

Players can now take advantage of having a bulletproof Kuruma at lesser than one-fifth the price. Rockstar Games will soon fix this bug, but it's a good bug to exploit as long as it is available in the game. Having a normal Kuruma that is bulletproof might turn out to be even better than having an armored one as the stock car has a better top speed.

