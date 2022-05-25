Artist recreates alleged GTA 6 Easter egg house from remastered GTA Trilogy

There was once a time when talking about GTA 6 was an exciting and interesting topic in the GTA community. But unfortunately, if we look at the current times, all of the countless rumors and alleged leaks that have been made around GTA 6 have made the community exhausted and annoyed.

The majority of the fans have left this cesspool of fake rumors about GTA 6 and are now just waiting for the official source, Rockstar Games themselves, for any information regarding the highly anticipated title.

Even though most of these supposed leaks surrounding GTA 6 are grim, some fans have still managed to turn those leaks into something positive and express their excitement about the game properly.

The article will highlight one of the artists who has recreated an alleged Grand Theft Auto 6 Easter egg.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Artist recreates the alleged GTA 6 Easter egg house

Matheusvictorbr- @Matheusbr9895_ Dado a primeira pista da próxima entrada da série Grand Theft Auto deixada pela Rockstar Games em 2021 ; no GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition...



Alguns artistas fizeram um remanejamento da imagem original...



🖌: Thomas Branigan.



Via ArtStation! Dado a primeira pista da próxima entrada da série Grand Theft Auto deixada pela Rockstar Games em 2021 ; no GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition... Alguns artistas fizeram um remanejamento da imagem original...🖌: Thomas Branigan. Via ArtStation! https://t.co/apMOuTYCoA

This Tweet was by user Matheusvictorbr which when translated from Portugeuse says:

Given the first clue of the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series dropped by Rockstar Games in 2021; in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition...

Some artists have reworked the original image...

Thomas Branigan. Via ArtStation!

The alleged Easter egg, which is recreated here, was first discovered in November 2021. Players found numerous photos from Grand Theft Auto 5 and other Rockstar titles with UFOs on a wall in the Lil' Probe'Inn present in the remastered edition of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas from the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

However, there is one image that does not appear to be from a previously released game that has baffled the community. One of the most popular speculations regarding that image is that it is a screenshot of a house from Grand Theft Auto 6.

Kirsty Cloud @kirstycloud



Credit to ArthurZussman, mussefar03 and mrcharhead for these images.



Discussion source: Another #GTATrilogy mystery hunt. The Lil' Probe'Inn has an unidentified house amongst the UFO photo display... GTAVI? (jk) (or am I, where is this from?)Credit to ArthurZussman, mussefar03 and mrcharhead for these images.Discussion source: gtaforums.com/topic/970659-g… Another #GTATrilogy mystery hunt. The Lil' Probe'Inn has an unidentified house amongst the UFO photo display... GTAVI? (jk) (or am I, where is this from?) Credit to ArthurZussman, mussefar03 and mrcharhead for these images.Discussion source: gtaforums.com/topic/970659-g… https://t.co/1iHP1jiQML

Looking at the picture, many fans pointed out that the house is not a real house but rather a game render. Thus, many rumors about this house being made in Grand Theft Auto 6's game engine Rage 9 were spread across social media.

Not only this, but fans also pointed out that the design of the house was similar to real-life houses found in the state of Florida and that it is a clue about where the game might take place.

While it was suggested that the image was a screenshot from Grand Theft Auto 6, several Tweets and Reddit posts around the mystery soon captured the attention of the Grand Theft Auto community. The debate has been going on for quite some time now, but no concrete information about this image has surfaced yet.

Artist Thomas Branigan has created this excellent 3D render of this mysterious house for fans. The render is beautifully detailed and provides a glimpse of what this house might look like in the upcoming game if this alleged Easter egg turns out to be true.

Even though this 3D render will fuel Grand Theft Auto fans' crazy predictions about what Grand Theft Auto 6 might look like, nothing is official, and everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar