Baldur Gate 3's dev thinks GTA 6 may change the economy of gaming industry

There have been multiple rumors suggesting that GTA 6 will cost more than the current industry standard, and one of Baldur's Gate 3's developers seems to be in support of this idea. These days, most mainstream titles from big developers nowadays cost around $70, as opposed to the $60 price tag that was common just a couple of years ago.

That being said, most gamers would agree that Rockstar Games titles are the most value-for-money, with you getting exactly what you pay for. Their games are filled to the brim with content, minor details, and immersive aspects that nobody expects. The best part is that all of this is usually included at launch.

While Rockstar is yet to break the pricing trend with any of their new releases, many expect GTA 6 to be priced above $100. Let's have a look at what one of Baldur's Gate 3's developers had to say about this.

Trending

Larian dev thinks GTA 6 will cost much more than current releases

Expand Tweet

Michael Douse, the Director of Publishing for Larian Studios, suggested on X that Rockstar might change current industry standards of pricing with Grand Theft Auto VI.

According to him, video games, in general, should undergo a price increase as the cost of developing them is steadily overtaking current price trends. By that logic, GTA 6 should cost more than $70, which is the price most AAA games are retailing for nowadays.

All of this, however, depends on the budget, and many are expecting Rockstar to have already spent a record amount of money in developing GTA 6. Both Rockstar and Take-Two have been mostly silent on the matter.

Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick, has confirmed the Grand Theft Auto VI release window multiple times. However, when it comes to pricing, he has simply suggested that the game's pricing will be "good news" for gamers.

Larian Studios is an independent studio and publisher whose latest RPG, Baldur's Gate 3, was priced at $60. The game majorly surpassed the expectations of RPG fans and managed to become the first game to win GOTY awards at all five major video game award ceremonies.

Baldur's Gate 3 sold more than 2.5 million copies during its early access phase and became the best-selling game on both Steam and GOG on its launch day.

Now, many arguments can be made both for and against the idea of GTA 6 having a record price tag. None of these can be proved, however, since the only things known about the game are the platform availability, main characters, game map, and so on.

All we know as of now is that the game is launching on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S; the protagonists are Jason and Lucia, and the story takes place in a fictional depiction of Florida (Leonida) and Miami (Vice City).

Also Read:

Grand Theft Auto 6 fans react to a strange NPC in trailer

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback