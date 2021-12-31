How to beat 'High Society Leak' mission in The Contract DLC in GTA Online

'High Society Leak' is the second VIP contract GTA Online players do for Dr. Dre. After completing the 'Nightlife Leak', they have already saved the first copy of Dre's music.

The second mission is aimed at retrieving the second copy of the unreleased music from a member of Los Santos' high society.

GTA Online players take high risks for 'High Society Leak' in The Contract DLC

Like all the Agency VIP contract missions, the 'High Society Leak' comprises three parts that lead GTA Online gamers to retrieve Dre's copied music.

Country Club CCTV

GTA Online users on The Contract DLC will know the Pacific Bluffs Country Club from the 'Data Recovery' mission.

They will arrive at the club to sneak into the security room past two cameras. These cameras are easily avoided by climbing over the roof on the left side of the car park.

Once inside, there are four security guards to kill before accessing the security terminal for Imani to check the CCTV. She is able to track the target to a limousine.

Locating this limousine is easiest with a helicopter as players can have a bird's-eye view of the entire area. After tailing the limo for a short while, they must take out the driver and steal his wallet before returning to the Agency.

Search mansion for lawyer

This investigation is into the guestlist for the party, where Dre's music will be played illegally. GTA Online gamers must go to the mansion of a lawyer who is linked to the high society folk involved in spreading Dre's unreleased music.

Franklin texts a picture of the lawyer they must kidnap to gain access to the party in the finale. Imani also suggests stealing the lawyers' car for easy access to the party.

Players should sneak around to the back garden and take out the security guards. These enemies are heavily armed and very deadly, so the element of surprise is a huge advantage. They should have some spare armor and snacks in their inventory, as well as plenty of ammunition and heavy weapons.

After dealing with the guards, the lawyer must be incapacitated with the taser and put into the trunk of his car. While escaping, there is some heavy resistance from more security in vehicles.

Most GTA Online users should have no trouble evading them on the way back to the Agency. Sticky bombs can come in handy at this point.

High Society Leak finale

In the finale, the GTA Online gamers drive from the Agency to a mansion in Morningwood. Driving the lawyer's car gives them easy access to the front gate.

It's easy to locate the DJ amongst the crowd inside and the collection of supercars in the courtyard. This triggers the next part of the mission, when it is time to start trashing the party to intimidate the billionaire into giving up Dre's stolen music.

GTA Online players need extra armor and snacks for this mission. This is because of the constant onslaught of heavy-hitting guards that seem to come from every angle. They also need to be ready for the arrival of the Buzzard Attack Helicopter, which they should take out as quickly as possible. After the intimidation meter is full, the billionaire tries to escape in a chopper.

GTA Online users need to have a pretty good shot to take down the helicopter right away. It is recommended to start by shooting it with a minigun to make it weaker, giving players a much greater chance of mission success.

They will usually pursue it in a car, shooting with an SMG. When gamers succeed, the helicopter will go down, and all that is left to do is kill the billionaire and take his phone back to the Agency.

