Career Builder is a feature present only in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA Online as a way to help new players. Basically, players get $4,000,000 to spend, which will involve them buying one of four possible businesses:

Office

Bunker

Nightclub

Clubhouse

Some businesses are better than others in the long run. Similarly, some businesses won't be as valuable to a new player right away compared to other options. For example, new players won't be able to efficiently do Research at a Bunker due to a lack of money to fast-track projects.

This article will briefly cover why the Nightclub is arguably the best option for a new player.

Why the Nightclub is the best Career Builder option for new GTA Online players

What the Nightclub option looks like in Career Builder (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ideally, new GTA Online players will grind to get $2,200,000 to buy a Kosatka. Doing so will give them access to The Cayo Perico Heist, which is more profitable than any other solo activity that doesn't involve glitches. Due to how Career Builder works, a new player will only walk away with $1,000,000 at most, meaning that they must grind for the remaining $1,200,000.

All four Career Builder businesses can get players that amount within a reasonable amount of time, but the Nightclub is the most advisable because it's the most AFK (away from keyboard) option of the four. Here are its advantages:

Can be done entirely in an Invite-Only Session

Gives players up to $50,000 every 48 minutes

Most missions for the Nightclub's popularity are very easy to do

The AFK nature of the Nightclub allows players to focus on other activities

The last one is the most relevant since there are several other good moneymakers for players to focus on at the start of the game. For instance, getting the Double-Action Revolver via the Treasure Hunt and getting 50 Headshots with it gives the player $250,000.

Similarly, focusing on Flight School to bolster one's Flying stats is great, especially since it pays well at this point in the game. New GTA Online players can also direct their attention to training their other stats, periodically collecting $50,000 from the Nightclub and doing a mission every once in a while.

If a new player started with $1,000,000, it would take 24 trips to get $50,000 from the Nightclub to have enough money to buy the Kosatka. That's definitely doable for a new player collecting all of the one-time rewards and training their stats to their max level.

Owning a Nightclub is also required to upgrade the Oppressor Mk II down the line, which will make Cayo Perico prep missions even easier.

The other businesses in GTA Online's Career Builder

Not every new player would want to grind the same businesses for low pay (Image via Rockstar Games)

If a player doesn't mind grinding the same missions over and over again, then choosing any of the other three Career Builder businesses can work well. However, they would have less time to raise their stats and mess around engaging in other activities.

A new GTA Online player is unlikely to be hyper-efficient, making the most AFK-able option the most well-suited for them until they can pull The Cayo Perico Heist.

