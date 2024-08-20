5 best cars in GTA Online this week (till August 22, 2024)

The latest GTA Online weekly event is currently active in Los Santos. While no new car has been added by Rockstar Games this week, some of the best cars in Grand Theft Auto Online are featured in the latest update. From a 30% discount on a popular supercar to the limited availability of a classic ride, there’s something for everyone in the popular multiplayer title this time around.

However, with so many choices to choose from, it’s normal to get confused about what to buy among the available options. That said, this article lists five of the best cars in GTA Online this week that players should check out if they have a budget of $800k-$2M in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. The list below is not ranked in any order.

GTA Online this week: 5 best cars to buy include Thrax, Stinger, and more (August 20-August 22, 2024)

As per the latest GTA Online weekly update, here are five of the best vehicles to buy in Los Santos this week:

1) Truffade Thrax

The Truffade Thrax is a two-door hypercar in the world of GTA Online which debuted in Los Santos in 2019 with the popular The Diamond Casino & Resort DLC. Its design is seemingly inspired by the real-life Bugatti Divo, making it one of the best Bugatti-based cars in the game.

According to Broughy1322’s testing, the Truffade Thrax can reach a top speed of 124.00 mph (199.56 km/h) and complete one lap in an average time of 0:59.261.

For the next few days, players can get the Truffade Thrax at a 30% discounted price of $1,627,500 from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Canis Castigator

A picture of Canis Castigator in the game (Image via JousanPR/Reddit)

The Canis Castigator is the newest four-door SUV in GTA Online added as part of the latest Bottom Dollar Bounties update and expected to return in Grand Theft Auto 6. The vehicle’s current iteration is based on the real-life Jeep Avenger, making it a great choice for Jeep lovers.

When it comes to performance, the Canis Castigator runs on a powerful engine with a 6-speed gearbox, allowing it to reach a maximum speed of 126.00 mph (202.78 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:03.864. Its sporty look combined with great on-road performance is perfect for outdoorsy players in Los Santos.

The Canis Castigator is currently featured at the Luxury Autos Showroom and can be purchased for $1,650,000.

3) Albany Alpha

The Albany Alpha is a forgotten gem that has been returned to GTA Online for a limited time as part of the latest update. The two-seater sports coupe is inspired by the real-life 2013 Cadillac Elmiraj concept car.

Unlike the Benefactor Vorschlaghammer, the Albany Alpha is seemingly powered by a single-cam V8 engine capable of pushing 500hp. According to Broughy1322, the vehicle can go up to a top speed of 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:05.732. Its fun driving mechanics make it one of the best cars in GTA Online to collect for day-to-day usage.

The Albany Alpha is available from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom for a price of $150,000, making it affordable as well.

4) Grotti Stinger

A picture of Grotti Stinger in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Torqyboi/Reddit)

The Grotti Stinger is one of the best sports cars in GTA Online and is quite popular among the fanbase. First seen in the original Grand Theft Auto game in 1997, the automobile returns in almost all major titles in the series, except Grand Theft Auto 4 and San Andreas. The current design in Los Santos is inspired by the real-life Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder.

On the performance front, the Grotti Stinger can complete a lap in just 1:13.239 by reaching a top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h) in a few seconds. It being one of the originals of the series is enough for a reason to collect it in GTA Online this week.

Players can buy the Grotti Stinger from the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom for a price of $850,000.

Also Read: Invetero Coquette D10

5) Dominator FX

Lastly, there’s the Vapid Dominator FX, the newest three-door hatchback in GTA Online added with the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC. It is heavily inspired by the popular classic 1979–1982 Ford Mustang.

Running on a powerful engine with a 5-speed gearbox, the vehicle can reach a maximum speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:03.880. For muscle enthusiasts who love driving a classic, this is one of the best cars in GTA Online currently featured at Luxury Autos Showroom.

Gamers can buy the Vapid Dominator FX for $1,550,000.

While picking up a vehicle is usually based on one’s preference, all of the aforementioned vehicles are worth checking out by 2 am PT, August 22, 2024.

Also Check: Grand Theft Auto Online survey gives $500,000 upon completion

