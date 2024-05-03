5 best GTA 5 map expansion mods in 2024

GTA 5 map expansion mods are a great way to enjoy the 11-year-old game when you feel like it's getting boring or repetitive. When it comes to mods, the ones that add new sections to the map or replace it completely are the most ambitious. These add entirely new sections to the game world for players to explore, and for an open-world sandbox game with a massive map, new map add-ons are the most exciting thing.

With that in mind, we've made a list of GTA 5 map expansion mods here that will surely make you want to replay the game. This includes real-life cities and locations, iconic cities taken from the Grand Theft Auto franchise itself, and even a real-life racetrack.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Modding GTA 5 requires players to mode the game files, which they must do at their own risk.

The best GTA 5 map expansion mods ever

1) Dubai Islands

Explore Dubai right next to Los Santos with this mod (Image via GTA5-Mods)

This mod adds plenty of popular locations and buildings from Dubai to the GTA 5 map. This includes a replica of the Palm Jumeirah or Palm Island, an airport based on the Dubai International Airport, and even the Yas Marina Formula 1 circuit from Abu Dhabi.

There's also a paid "VIP" version of this mod includes the Dubai Creek Tower, as well as the Abraj Al Bait building from Meccah. This mod adds a diverse flavor of the Middle East into Los Santos, making it one of the best GTA 5 map expansion mods.

Download

2) Las Ventura & San Fierro Remastered

The original San Andreas included both Las Venturas and San Fierro (Image via GTA5-Mods)

If you've ever been disappointed by the fact that Rockstar only included Los Santos in GTA 5, you'll love this mod. This is one of those most coveted GTA 5 map expansion mods that add the entirety of Las Venturas and San Fierro to Grand Theft Auto 5's rendition of San Andreas.

Although it's quite highly detailed, it should be noted that these were taken from a 3D Universe game, so they might not fit in with Grand Theft Auto 5's HD Universe aesthetics.

Download

3) Cayo Perico Island for Single-Player

Cayo Perico is usually only available in online mode (Image via GTA5-Mods)

The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online takes you to a completely new island, which is the only official GTA 5 map expansion. However, if you want the island in the single-player mode, this mod can help you.

Using this mod, you can explore this exquisitely detailed island at your own pace whenever you want. However, don't expect to do the Cayo Perico Heist here, as that's exclusive to Grand Theft Auto Online.

Download

4) Liberty City V Remix

This Liberty City is located right next to the San Andreas map (Image via GTA5-Mods)

Although Rockstar hasn't released a GTA 4 remaster yet - which they probably never will at this point - it shouldn't stop you from experiencing Liberty City in Grand Theft Auto 5. This is one of the best GTA 5 map expansion mods that brings over the entire map of Grand Theft Auto 4 to Grand Theft Auto 5. Unlike the San Andreas map mod, this one fits right in as it's an HD Universe map mod.

Download

5) Nürburgring-Nordschleife Circuit

A racetrack mod is perfect for trying out your modded cars (Image via GTA5-Mods)

This is one of the most unconventional GTA 5 map expansion mods, as it adds a real-life racetrack to the game. The Nürburgring-Nordschleife is an iconic racetrack in Germany that you can now bring over to Grand Theft Auto 5, thanks to this mod. This mod goes hand in hand with vehicle mods, especially if you convert all GTA Online vehicles to GTA 5.

Download

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback