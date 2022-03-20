Best GTA Online settings for PS5 revealed

There has been a lot of discussion and arguments online about the graphics modes for the new GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced Edition. There are three graphics modes to choose from in the new edition of the game: Fidelity, Performance, and Performance RT.

Since March 15, next-gen gamers have been testing out the three new performance modes to try and surmise which one gives players the best user experience in terms of visuals and mechanics in relation to the previous generation version.

This article will talk about how the best GTA Online setting for players on the PS5 has been revealed to be the Performance RT Mode.

GTA Online PS5 players now know Performance RT is the best mode for them

According to the YouTube channel @Fresh Gaming, Performance RT is by far the best of the three new graphics modes to run on the PS5 when playing GTA 5 or Online Expanded & Enhanced. As a side-note, it is also being hailed as the best to use for Xbox Series X and S for practically the exact same reasons.

Performance RT blows its other two competitors out of the water in many GTA Online gamers' opinions. The 60 FPS capability is amazing, and the graphics and gameplay look fantastic.

Ray tracing makes the game look insanely realistic with all the reflective surfaces feeling very real. Lighting, shadows and draw distance also bring new depth to the game.

Below is a short step-by-step guide that aims to help PS5 gamers easily navigate the changing of the graphics modes and how to choose Performance RT, first for the console, then once loaded into the game itself.

On the PS5 Homescreen - go to settings.

Scroll down to Screen & Video - select and go to Resolution on the right.

Resolution - set it to 1080p and 4K, this is the highest resolution supported by PS5.

Next, scroll down to find and enable 120 Hz Output, if your monitor supports it. Most do.

You are now ready to start the game.

Below are the final steps to enable the in-game mode.

Load into your copy of GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced.

In-game: Pause to bring up the pause-screen interaction menu.

Select Settings and go into Display.

Set the graphics mode to Performance RT.

Once all of the above steps have been followed, GTA Online gamers on the PS5 can start to make the most of everything that the new Expaned & Ehanced Edition has to offer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan