Best GTA Online weapons for Oppressor MKII

The Oppressor MKII is a famous and infamous machine in the GTA Online universe. It is a beast of a vehicle that some players love and cannot live without, while others detest it and would rather see it stricken from the game.

The Oppressor MKII is revered for numerous reasons, not just since it is a jet-powered flying bike but also because it is a killing machine that can be fitted with some devastating weaponry.

Know the enemy in GTA Online, especially MKII ones

The above YouTube video is a concise exploration of the vehicle, from its colors to its weapons and the damage they are capable of. It explains that there are stock machine guns on the MKII, but users can upgrade to Explosive Rounds or Homing Missiles, which are highly effective.

GTA Online gamers are no strangers to the MKII. It is mainly associated with griefers. However, this ride was not always this way.

Initially, it was simply an overpowered vehicle added to the game to shake things up and keep players involved. Over time, it has developed a worse reputation than it perhaps deserves.

It is considered so overpowered is not because of the flight or boost capabilities. Although these do factor in, it is the artillery this machine can wield.

With the option of three weapons, i.e., machine guns, explosive machinegun ammo, and missiles with superb lock-on capabilities, it is easy to see how impressive this death machine is.

While the stock machine guns are potent, the YouTube video above showcases the damage that the other two weapon types in the vehicle are capable of. Some users are perfectly happy with the original machine guns attached and do not feel the need to upgrade them.

Explosive MG rounds fire just like normal MG rounds, only with explosive bursts upon contact with a target. This is a brilliant weapon for the MKII if players seek to cause havoc and destruction, but it is not the best for precise explosive assassinations. However, it can be a lot of fun to use in dogfights.

The top and most popular weapon to use on the MKII in GTA Online is the Homing Missiles. These missiles have pinpoint accuracy and can reach targets as far away as 300 meters.

Uninterrupted, the missiles will travel over 500 meters. Regardless, this is by far the best and most dangerous weapon available for this vehicle.

