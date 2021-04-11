It's a new week of events in GTA Online, and players shouldn't miss out on some of these bonuses.

Every week, there's a new series of events that provide bonus cash and RP in GTA Online. Often, it's a flat 2x bonus, but sometimes there is a 3x bonus that might entice a player to try out an event they'd normally never do.

In this week's series of events, there are a few 3x bonus events in conjunction with the usual 2x bonus events.

If players need to rank up or earn enough money to escape GTA Online's early game, then these activities can assist players in that manner. Naturally, it isn't just extra RP or cash a player should look out for in this week's events.

GTA Online players can also get some free suits and handy discounts for various vehicles and properties.

Bonus Cash and RP events and activities this week in GTA Online

This week's bonus cash and RP events and activities focus a lot on vehicles. There are freebies to go around, so astute players should remember that they only have about a week to take advantage of these events and activities (since it started on April 8). By April 14, these GTA Online events and activities will be replaced by similar yet different ones.

Free vehicle giveaway

If a player goes to the Southern San Andreas Super Autos anytime from April 8 to April 14, they can claim a free Lampadati Tropos Rallye. Normally, this vehicle would cost the player $816,000, so players looking for a vehicle like this can get it easily this week.

Free clothes

If players want a few Jock Cranley suits for free, this is the week to collect them. Players can get the pink, silver, black, and gold variants of this outfit for free by logging into GTA Online this week.

Bonus cash and RP events

The bonus cash and RP events for this week in GTA Online are as follows:

3x cash and RP on Hunting Pack

3x cash and RP on Freemode Challenges (such as Longest Wheelie Challenge)

2x cash and RP on Transform Races

As some players can see, it's a great time to be a vehicle aficionado.

Diamond Casino Wheel

Players feeling lucky can spin the Lucky Wheel to get the Blista Kanjo. Normally, it will cost $580,000, but players have the potential to save a lot of money acquiring it this way.

Discounts

As per usual, there are several discounts on GTA Online for this week. All High-End Apartments are 40% off. Also, all Mk II weapon upgrades are 50% off. As for the vehicles, the following vehicles are on a discount:

Grotti Cheetah Classic (30% off)

Vapid Winky (30% off)

HVY Insurgent (40% off)

HVY Insurgent Pick-Up (40% off)

Lampadati Casco (40% off)

Obey Omnis (40% off)

MTL Dune (40% off)