Box art and Rockstar Launcher background screens for individual games from GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition leaked

GTA Forums have uncovered more leaks that pertain to the upcoming GTA Trilogy.

Respected member Alloc8or has revealed new details about the box art and background screens. These were taken directly from the Rockstar Launcher. It appears the company is preparing for the inevitable release of the GTA Trilogy.

These official artworks represent each classic game in the series. They all use their signature color schemes. GTA 3 uses dark blue, Vice City uses hot pink, and San Andreas uses lime green.

GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition leaks - Box art and Rockstar Launcher background screens

GTA Forums is a proven source of information with GTA trilogy leaks. Most of them can be found on this website. The leaked images seem to imply that Rockstar will release the games fairly soon.

Here is what is known

Alloc8or recently showcased background screens for each individual game. Here is a Tweet that shows all of these artworks:

These leaked images are taken directly from the respective backgrounds of each game. On the left side of the image, an interesting logo can be seen. These images are meant for players who pre-purchase the game. Rockstar Launcher is already updating the website for the GTA Trilogy.

For those who don't know, Rockstar Launcher is where PC gamers can download their latest titles. This has major implications for the impending release of the GTA Trilogy. The most important takeaway from the background images are the pre-purchases.

What this means for the community at large

The company has yet to showcase gameplay footage from the GTA Trilogy. However, recent leaks suggest there will be major improvements and since these background images are for pre-orders, perhaps Rockstar is planning on dropping a trailer. They did say to stay tuned for the next few weeks.

The full price tag has yet to be announced. However, an ongoing leak states it will cost $70. Unless the trailer drops in the near future, some fans will remain skeptical. There needs to be major gameplay improvements to justify this price tag. As it stands, players have to patiently wait for more news.

Rockstar could always make an announcement soon

Today was a busy day for GTA Trilogy leakers. In addition to the new background images, several more details were revealed. The GTA Trilogy will have graphical upgrades in lighting and textures.

It will also use a targeting system very similar to GTA 5. The GTA Forums have been hard at work with these updates.

This could mean that Rockstar will make another announcement soon. When they first revealed the GTA Trilogy, it came hot off the heels of recent leaks. Fans weren't surprised when Rockstar revealed the biggest open secret in the gaming industry. Perhaps the company wants to take advantage of the hype.

Time will tell when the next announcement will arrive.

