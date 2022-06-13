How to buy GTA 5 on PlayStation consoles: Step-by-step guide

GTA 5 has been out for nearly a decade, and the game has seen two generation upgrades. New gamers continue to join the adventure with each passing day thanks to the all-new Expanded and Enhanced version on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

That said, the PS4 version of the hugely popular game is also available. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to purchase the game.

Detailed guide on how to buy GTA 5 for PS4 and PS5

PlayStation 4

On PlayStation 4, gamers can follow the steps given below:

To start out, players must open the PlayStation store.

Then they can navigate to the search bar on the top left.

Typing in GTA 5 and clicking the 'Done' button will bring up multiple options. This is also the fastest way to locate the game.

From there, players can choose whether to buy the base game or a version with some add-ons included.

After clicking on the selected game, players can click 'Add to cart.'

That will bring up the cart where players need to click on 'Proceed to checkout.'

Next, gamers must select a payment method and provide details for the same.

Once the payment is completed, gamers will be able to view the size the game will occupy in the library, and the download procedure will commence.

However, there are a few things GTA gamers need to keep in mind while buying and/or downloading the game.

If purchased earlier and deleted, players will not need to purchase the game again. They can simply download and play it.

The size shown on the payment confirmation screen is less than the actual size of the entire game. It only shows the minimum data needed to be downloaded to make the game playable. Going into the library and clicking the game will reveal the full size.

Using an ethernet cable plugged into the system will enable faster downloads as compared to Wi-Fi.

PlayStation 5

The PS5 version of GTA Online is free for PlayStation Plus users until June 14. This version also enables players to download Online and Story Mode separately if they wish to do so. The Expanded and Enhanced version are exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Players who own the PS4 version on PS5 can follow the steps given below:

Navigate to the game on the home screen and click the three-dots menu located beside the 'Play' button.

Then select 'View Product' and the subsequently appearing three-dots menu.

This will bring up a list that has the options 'Grand Theft Auto Online (PS5)' and 'Grand Theft Auto 5 (PS5)'.

PS Plus users who want to get GTA Online can simply choose the desired option and hit 'Download.' The free-to-keep offer expires after June 14.

For players who do not own the PS4 version of the game, the steps mentioned in the PS4 section will apply here as well.

Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced for the PS5 brings in a load of new features and quality-of-life upgrades. For starters, the game now runs at 60 FPS, uses Ray Tracing, and displays improved textures thanks to the powerful hardware in the next-gen consoles. GTA Online also helps out newbies via the all-new career builder.

