Can F2P players succeed in GTA Online?

Although there is a P2W element in GTA Online, F2P players can still get by just fine.

That "P2W element" is Shark Cards, a microtransaction where the player spends real-life money in exchange for in-game currency. It does give small spenders and whales an advantage over F2P players, but that doesn't mean that F2P players can't succeed in GTA Online.

Quite the opposite, actually. The main limitation for F2P players is that they will have to grind more than the average spender. Succeeding in GTA Online as a F2P player is achievable with several moneymakers like The Cayo Perico Heist.

F2P players can thrive in GTA Online's current environment

F2P players should get used to grinding The Cayo Perico Heist (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most important things for F2P players to keep in mind is that the early game will be rough. They need to rush to The Cayo Perico Heist right away while saving as much money as possible for other worthwhile ventures.

There isn't a hard paywall that will prevent players from getting whatever items they want in GTA Online. The only main limitation is a time investment, as gamers with jobs that eat too much of their time might not find GTA Online enjoyable as a F2P game.

The importance of saving money in GTA Online

Money makes the world go round (Image via Rockstar Games)

Saving money is essential to GTA Online. If they're in the early stages of the game, F2P players shouldn't excessively spend their money on:

Clothing

Vehicles that don't help the player earn money more efficiently

Weapons and upgrades that they don't genuinely need

Once they've made it big after grinding The Cayo Perico heist numerous times, then they can throw their money at whatever they fancy. The early game stages won't last long for efficient players so that F2P players can catch up fairly quickly in GTA Online today.

Time investment

Players have several tricks at their disposal to best maximize their time in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

F2P gamers have to spend more time than P2W players in most games; it's no different in GTA Online. If one can only put in a few minutes each day into GTA Online, they won't get far as a F2P player. By comparison, somebody willing to spend several hours a day can catch up to veteran players (at least when it comes to having all the bare necessities).

It's also worth noting that some tricks can help players catch up quickly. For example, F2P players with friends can easily abuse the heist replay glitch to maximize earning potential. If they're on PC, they can even do that trick in solo attempts of The Cayo Perico Heist.

Making it big in GTA Online

Most F2P players won't reach this level of wealth quickly (Image via Rockstar Games)

After a certain point in grinding, F2P players will have everything they need in GTA Online. They will eventually have all must-have businesses, vehicles, and weapons. There isn't anything in GTA Online that literally prevents a F2P player from getting everything they want.

The P2W aspects are more of a matter of convenience rather than a necessity in this game. Buying Shark Cards help skip some parts of the grind, which is the main advantage of being a P2W player.

When in need of money, grind The Cayo Perico Heist. What a F2P player does with that money afterward is up to them.

