Can GTA 5 be played on Android devices using Remote Play? 

Rockstar Games has never made an official port for GTA 5 on Android devices. However, there are more than a few options available to play the game on mobile devices. PS3/PS4 owners can use PlayStation Remote Play to play GTA 5 on Android smartphones.

GTA 5 has been Rockstar's most profitable venture to date. This is especially due to its multiplayer component GTA Online, which receives regular updates and a stream of players even today. The game is also set to be released on current-gen consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Hence, for die-hard GTA fans, the next step would be to play the game on their smartphones. As absurd as it may appear, it is actually quite simple to do so.

This article will guide players on how to play GTA 5 on mobile using PS Remote Play.

How to play GTA 5 on Android using PS Remote Play

Remote Play is a feature exclusive to PlayStation owners (PS3/PS4/PS5). It allows them to enjoy PS games on mobile devices.

If players own one of these consoles, they can connect it to their smartphone and stream a game on it. What happens is that the game still runs on their console, but its audio and video get mirrored on the mobile. However, it is important to have a decent internet connection and a high-end smartphone.

To play GTA 5 on Android using PS Remote Play, players must follow these steps:

Download the PS Remote Play app from the Play Store. Players can click here to do so.

Check the Account Management settings to ensure that the PS3/PS4 is set as the primary PlayStation.

On the PlayStation console, turn on the Enable Remote Play option. This can be found at Settings > Remote Play Connection Settings > Enable Remote Play.

Log in to your PlayStation account and select the Start button. As it connects to the console, the screen will be mirrored on the mobile device.

Note: If the Android smartphone does not connect automatically, players need to go to Settings > Remote Play Connection Settings and add the device manually.

