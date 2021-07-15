How to play GTA 5 and other games on Android devices using Steam Link

GTA 5, owing to its massive success and ongoing popularity, has become a cultural phenomenon today.

As a result, even those who don't have access to powerful PCs or gaming consoles wish to play it on mobiles. Unfortunately, Rockstar hasn't released a GTA 5 port for mobile, even though they've ported over many of their earlier titles.

This has given rise to a number of sources claiming to provide GTA 5 for Android, most of which are fake. There are also some credible sources who are developing unofficial ports to the game, but they're still works in progress.

As such, mobile gamers who wish to play GTA 5 on their devices often end up disappointed. This article will explain a method of playing GTA 5 on Android devices using Steam Link.

GTA 5 on Android: Using Steam Link to play the game on mobiles

Players should note that they require the following things before trying to play GTA 5 using Steam Link:

A PC that meets the system requirements of the game.

An Android/iOS smartphone.

A decent internet connection with good connectivity.

A Steam account.

A virtual copy of GTA 5 purchased on their Steam Library.

Another thing to note is that the PC and smartphone have to be on the same connection for this to work properly.

Steps to follow in order to play GTA 5 using Steam Link

Steam Link is an application that enables a player to stream games remotely from their PC to a mobile device. The bandwidth and latency between the PC and the device with Steam Link will have a significant impact on streaming performance.

The Steam Link app needs a good internet connection to run (Image via Play Store)

Any Steam game that the host computer is able to run may be streamed via the Steam Link. Once players have connected their smartphones to the same network as their computer, they need to follow these steps:

Firstly, Steam Link has to be downloaded on the smartphone that players intend to play the game on. They can do this from the Play Store.

Players must then pair their Android device with the Steam app on their PC.

Then, they have to click on the Start Playing button, which will transition their screen to the Big Picture mode. The smartphone will start mirroring the PC screen.

Finally, they have to select GTA 5 (or any other game of their choice) from their Steam library and click on Play.

This will launch the game on their PC while simultaneously streaming the audio and video to their smartphone. Players may control the game using their phones or attach a controller to the same network.

