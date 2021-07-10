How fake GTA 5 APK files on internet can harm players' Android devices

Even if GTA 5 is not available on the mobile gaming platforms, there are many fake GTA 5 APK files circulating on the internet. Players must steer clear of these files.
Despite the massive popularity of GTA 5, Rockstar Games has not released it on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. There are only five GTA games that players can download and enjoy on their mobile gaming devices. They are:
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Grand Theft Auto III
- GTA: Liberty City Stories
- GTA: Chinatown Wars
GTA 5 APK files on the internet are fake
There are many people on the internet who try to trick players into downloading fake GTA 5 APK files. Since the game is not legally supported on mobile gaming devices, there is a fair chance that these GTA 5 APK files will harm Android and iOS smartphones.
Many people with cruel intentions often use GTA 5 APK files to install malware and viruses in the devices of innocent players. Needless to say, these files are illegal and promote piracy.
In addition to GTA 5 APK files, players must also beware of YouTube videos promoting players to download GTA 5. These videos are fake and give false hope to players.
Alternative ways to enjoy GTA 5 on mobile devices
Players can enjoy GTA 5 on their Android and iOS devices by using Steam Link, PS Remote Play and Xbox Game Pass. They can check the articles given below to learn how to go about it:
