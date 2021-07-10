How fake GTA 5 APK files on internet can harm players' Android devices

Even if GTA 5 is not available on the mobile gaming platforms, there are many fake GTA 5 APK files circulating on the internet. Players must steer clear of these files.

Players can enjoy GTA San Andreas on mobile gaming devices

Despite the massive popularity of GTA 5, Rockstar Games has not released it on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. There are only five GTA games that players can download and enjoy on their mobile gaming devices. They are:

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto III

GTA: Liberty City Stories

GTA: Chinatown Wars

GTA 5 APK files on the internet are fake

Players must be cautious about fake GTA 5 APK files and YouTube videos promoting piracy

There are many people on the internet who try to trick players into downloading fake GTA 5 APK files. Since the game is not legally supported on mobile gaming devices, there is a fair chance that these GTA 5 APK files will harm Android and iOS smartphones.

One of the best examples of fake GTA 5 APK files circulating on the internet

Many people with cruel intentions often use GTA 5 APK files to install malware and viruses in the devices of innocent players. Needless to say, these files are illegal and promote piracy.

In addition to GTA 5 APK files, players must also beware of YouTube videos promoting players to download GTA 5. These videos are fake and give false hope to players.

Alternative ways to enjoy GTA 5 on mobile devices

Players can use Steam Link to enjoy GTA 5 on their mobile devices

Players can enjoy GTA 5 on their Android and iOS devices by using Steam Link, PS Remote Play and Xbox Game Pass. They can check the articles given below to learn how to go about it:

How can remote play be used to play GTA 5 on Android devices?

How to play GTA 5 on Android smartphones using Xbox Game Pass

