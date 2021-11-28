CircoLoco Records USB Sticks in GTA Online: All you need to know

CircoLoco Records is a record label started by a partnership between Rockstar Games and global club culture icon CircoLoco. It aims to bring original music to GTA Online in a new way.

Players will have noticed the addition of the Media Player to the radio wheel on GTA Online. There will be no music on this channel until they complete a small collectibles mission in the game.

This article hopes to educate GTA Online players about CircoLoco Records in GTA Online, including where to find their USB sticks to add the new music to the game.

GTA Online: Who are CircoLoco Records?

CircoLoco, a prominent club culture group, has partnered with Rockstar Games to help develop the future of GTA music. With the whole EP being added to GTA Online having been remixed by Seth Troxler, players are no doubt excited about what comes next.

The CircoLoco Record Label has inserted its new EP into the game in the form of four USB sticks, with two bonus sticks also to be claimed. The Media Player in GTA Online that has been added to the radio station wheel is where players can hear the brand new music, once collected and selected.

CircoLoco Records USB stick locations and guide in GTA Online

There are four USB sticks with different color EPs in GTA Online. Players need to collect these items from GTA Online before they can enjoy all that CircoLoco Records currently has to offer.

The USB locations are as follows:

The Black EP - Found in the Los Santos Car Meet on top of the workstation in the corner behind the mechanic. The Blue EP - On the casino roof in the second booth from the left, on the table. The Violet EP - Inside the nightclub office, on Tony's desk. (Players must own a Nightclub) The Green EP - Sitting at the left of the bar (Players must own an Arcade)

The first bonus mixtape, by Moodyman, can be found in the car with the open boot at the car meet when collecting the Black EP. The second bonus track is unlocked after all four USB sticks have been recovered. This is the CLR Launch Party.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

To select which EP the player wants to hear on the media player, they simply have to open the interactions menu, head to the inventory and that's where it'll be. Players will be able to scroll through all six new music collectibles.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee