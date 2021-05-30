Complete list of all peyote plants locations and transformable animals in GTA 5

GTA 5 has a total of 27 standard collectible peyote plants scattered all around the game world.

These cacti are known for their psychoactive properties in real life, and in GTA 5, consuming a chunk of the plant induces hallucinogenic effects on the player. This is a unique and entertaining feature of GTA 5 where the player turns into an animal and can play as dogs, birds, fish, wild animals. Even a sasquatch is playable.

GTA 5 was the first in the series to have various animals that can be interacted with and are not just props. Eating a peyote plant gives the player the ability to control one of these animals.

This article contains a map of all the peyote plant's locations and a list of all the animals that players can transform into after consuming the plant.

Comprehensive list of all animals to roleplay and location of plants in GTA 5

Once transformed into an animal, the player will move around as usual in the game world, with the controls for birds being the same as that of a plane. However, they cannot pick up any objects, including weapons, money, and briefcases. Interacting with NPCs will be as usual. Their responses will be the same. Any crimes committed in the animal state will also be treated with a rising wanted level and police response.

Although the player cannot choose the type of animal, they want to roleplay. However, going near the plant will make some animal noises audible. Consuming the plant will turn the plater into that animal.

Being a four-legged animal gives the ability to produce animal sounds, while being a bird allows players to fly and defecate, but players talk in their usual character voice. Once the effect wears off, players will find themselves near the plant's location.

Complete list of playable animals in GTA 5

(Image via dupz, Imgur)

The type of creature the player will be transformed into is indicated by where the peyote plant is found on GTA 5. Plants found on land in low-lying places will turn the character into a land-based mammal, plants in high-off areas will turn them into birds, and underwater plants will turn them into marine animals.

Here's a list of all playable animals in-game:

Dogs:

Border Collie Husky Labrador Retriever Poodle Pug Rottweiler West Highland Terrier

Birds:

Chickens Chicken Hawks Cormorants Crows Pigeons Seagulls

Marine life:

Dolphins Fish Killer Whales Hammerhead Sharks Tiger Sharks Stingrays

Land mammals:

Boars Cats Cows Coyotes Deer Mountain Lions Pigs Rabbits

Special:

Sasquatch

Golden Peyote Plants in GTA 5

The unique golden peyote plants can only be found once the player has 100% completion of the game and has done the Sasquatch side mission titled The Last One. These will appear in different locations for each day of the week from 5:30 - 8:00 a.m. but only in snowy or foggy weather conditions. Each of these has to be eaten in order from Sunday to Saturday.

On the last day, a howl will be heard when growling with the horn button, and on following the sound, they will come across a trail of bodies. This ultimately leads to a fight with the Beast, and winning it will unlock the Sasquatch and the Beast characters in Director Mode.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's GTA section improve. Take a 30sec survey now!