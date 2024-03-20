Cosmix GTA 5 RP server: How to join, rules, link, and more

Cosmix GTA 5 is a free-to-join RP server hosted on FiveM. It has some interesting gameplay features, some of which are even missing from Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode and Online. It should be noted that this is a semi-serious RP server. Beginners can join it to learn roleplaying before heading over to more dedicated servers.

That said, Cosmix GTA 5 still requires members to follow some RP rules and regulations strictly. Let's take a closer look at this RP server and some important things to know about it.

Things you should know about Cosmix GTA 5 RP server

As mentioned, Cosmix is a free GTA 5 RP server on FiveM, which is a mod client that you can download for free from its official website. You must be a member of Cosmix RP's official Discord server to do so.

Here are the links to Cosmix RP's Discord server and FiveM's download page:

You must also own a legitimate copy of Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC to be able to join a FiveM RP server. Those with all neccessary requirements can access FiveM and search on it for Cosmix to join.

As with all GTA 5 RP servers, Cosmix RP also has its own set of rules and regulations that can be viewed in the rules channel on its Discord server.

Although this is a semi-serious RP server, there are some things that one should abide by to avoid bans or punishments. For instance, all members must have a working microphone. They should never break character, kill another player without proper initiation, or engage in wreckless driving, like one usually does in GTA 5 story mode or Online.

The implementation of these rules allows Cosmix GTA 5 RP to deliver a fun and enjoyable roleplaying gameplay. It also has some interesting features, such as exaggerated vehicle damage, accessible restaurants, mini-games like bowling, and civilian jobs like construction services among others.

Bowling mini-game in Cosmix RP (Image via YouTube/King Fancy)

Cosmix GTA 5 RP also features criminal activities that you can engage in, such as joining a gang, cooking and selling drugs, and robberies.

Drug menu in Cosmix RP (Image via YouTube/King Fancy)

Note that Cosmix RP allows robberies to be performed only at night and that it includes a gang territory system, quite like the one in GTA San Andreas. Furthermore, players can customize cars in various categories.

All things considered, those on the lookout for something different from the typical GTA gameplay should try Cosmix RP at least once.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you a GTA 5 RP beginner? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion