Could GTA 6 be based entirely on a real-life city like GTA 5?

GTA 6 is anticipated to be the most realistic title from the series, and that being said, many players speculate that the game will be based in Miami. Rockstar Games has always taken inspiration from real cities in the USA and even London during their first game.

In GTA 5, players got to experience the HD version of the fictional city of Los Santos, which is based on the city of Los Angeles, California, USA. Recent leaks and rumors speculate that the new game will be based in Vice City, which is inspired by the real-life city of Miami.

The official announcement from Rockstar Games about GTA 6 has fans curious about the series to see how the map of the upcoming game will look.

Will GTA 6 be based in fictional Miami?

Ever since the first game, the franchise has based the cities in the game on popular places in the United States. The first game showcased Liberty City, San Andreas, and Vice City, which are based on New York, San Francisco, and Miami, respectively. The expansion pack of the game featured London, which was based on the 90's era of the city.

The GTA series has always taken inspiration from the real world to make the game more realistic. In GTA 4, players got to visit the HD version of Liberty City and in GTA 5 it was Los Santos, in that succession, it is only fair that Vice City gets an HD remake in the upcoming title, GTA 6.

GTA Vice City is a fan favorite that players love around the world, and getting to see a new storyline in GTA 6 will be something that fans cannot wait to see. Having Vice City make a comeback in GTA 6 will only be rightfully due fan service.

Rumors also state that Rockstar Games will not be releasing the entire map of the game immediately, but will be slowly adding new areas with upcoming updates. There have also been some alleged leaks suggesting that the game will take place in Vice City and a fictional South American city. The second city is also said to be based on a real-life South American city where some parts of the story will unfold.

Some rumors go ahead stating that the game will include all three previously played locations. Many fans believe the logo for GTA 6 being "GTA VI" is a sign that the game will be based in the neon Vice City again. Having the latest game to be based on Miami would be something most players would enjoy as the neon city of drugs has made a place in the hearts of all fans.

Vice City also hosts beautiful landscapes along with a beautiful beach for players to explore within the gameplay. Being able to access multiple areas in the upcoming title will only make the experience that much more interesting.

The news has some fans pumped, while leaving others to wonder what other direction Rockstar Games could take with the upcoming game. All things considered, the game is still a while away from release, with no release date mentioned by Rockstar Games.

