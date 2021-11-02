Could players see the return of Ken Rosenberg in GTA 6?

GTA fanatics and GTA 6 hopefuls will always remember Ken Rosenberg as one of the funniest characters from the GTA franchise. A terrified lawyer with a substance abuse problem and many dangerous friends and clients, could Ken return to GTA 6?

He is undoubtedly a character who most players would be thrilled to see the return of in GTA 6. Who knows which era the franchise's newest game will be set in, so fans do wonder what some of their favorite characters could look like if they returned.

A Ken Rosenberg comeback in GTA 6?

Appearing throughout the GTA franchise (especially GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City), players have come to love Ken Rosenberg. Some even expect to see him again in future games.

Ken is a funny and likable character who gamers have known since GTA Vice City, where he was one of the first contacts for Tommy Vercetti.

GTA fans are currently looking forward to seeing the old Ken again in the re-mastered GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. They cannot wait to see the lawyer acting hilariously and paranoid in his office on the 'Jury Fury' mission right near the start of GTA Vice City.

As one of the few lawyers in GTA who users have met repeatedly, Ken has always been a friend and ally. If there is one thing the characters of GTA 6 could do with more of, it is friends who are lawyers with great underworld connections.

From helping Tommy in GTA Vice City to needing CJ's help with Salvatore Leone in GTA San Andreas, Ken Rosenberg is a guy to keep on the players' side. Especially when he comes up with such hilarious material as found in some of his best quotes, like this one from Vice City:

"Of course, he looks like the suspect. That don't make him guilty. You look like an idiot; that doesn't mean you are one!"

The GTA community would happily welcome Ken back to GTA 6. And if Rockstar Games decides it needs a funny, trustworthy lawyer as a friend or associate, who could be a better choice than good old Ken Rosenberg.

Could the players see the return of Ken Rosenberg to GTA 6? Most members of the GTA community would agree that this option is definitely on the table.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

