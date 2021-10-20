Could players see the return of Donald Love in GTA 6?

For many GTA players, Donald Love has been an unforgettable character since the release of GTA 3 in 2001 and they would love to see him again in GTA 6.

Love graced players' screens as one of the major characters in GTA 3 in 2001 and in GTA Liberty City Stories, which was set in 1998. He also made a cameo appearance in GTA Vice City, which was set in 1986.

Most GTA players know about Donald Love and have been curious as to where he disappeared to after 2001. He is referenced in both GTA 4 and GTA 5. Many GTA fans feel it's about time for Donald Love to make a return in GTA 6.

Donald Love evolution leading to GTA 6?

GTA 6 is still one of the most highly anticipated games of all time. Especially given all the improvements made by GTA Online since the days of GTA 3, when players first met Donald Love. The evolution of the game has been incredible over the past 20 years.

Donald had a big part to play in two of the GTA games and players will be hoping to see him return to GTA 6 as a main character again. It is fair to say that Donald Love really made something of himself in the GTA world since his "earliest" appearance, in GTA Vice City.

A young Donald Love in GTA Vice City (Image via Sportskeeda.com)

Rising through the ranks since 1986, he became the Donald Love that players first met in GTA 3 in 2001: rich, ruthless and with a bit of a dark side. If the rumors of a Vice City element in GTA 6 are to be believed, then there is hope of seeing Donald here, but in which decade, players have no idea.

He was very prominent in GTA: Liberty City Stories, giving players double the amount of missions he gave Claude in GTA 3. This is where players may remember the "Morgue Party Resurrection" mission where he and Toni Cipriani set about getting some corpses for Love to eat.

No doubt GTA 6 could make a real meal out of re-introducing the player's cannibal friend with more graphic detail.

A character full of flavor (Image via YouTube.com @ACMANISH)

GTA 4 players got a kick out of seeing Donald Love's face in many newspapers across the city under the title "Love's Hate Relationship with Taxes". Perhaps a clue that players were simply not supposed to forget about good old Don?

GTA 6 hopefuls take a lot from the fact that Donald Love is still sort of in the game today. In GTA 5, Donald Love can be seen on a DVD or book cover in various locations. It is his film from 1998, "The Liberty King". He also has his own star on the Walk of Fame in GTA 5 to remember him as a TV personality.

Sorely missed, for now (Image via Sportskeeda.com)

The bottom line is that there aren't many reasons not to bring back Donald Love in GTA 6 and it would make perfect sense for the community.

