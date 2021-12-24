DarkViperAU continues to harshly criticize GTA Online

Over the past week, DarkViperAU has made his thoughts very clear about GTA Online.

The Contract DLC was celebrated by the majority of the fanbase. Players love the convenient gameplay features, such as highlighting contact blips on the map. However, not everyone was singing the praises for GTA Online. Popular streamer DarkViperAU had a lot to say about the current state of the game.

After completing the Contract DLC missions, he let his fans know what he thinks of GTA Online. Needless to say, he believes the gameplay is simply too stale by modern standards. DarkViperAU has never been one to shy away from criticism, especially against Rockstar Games.

Why is DarkViperAU criticizing GTA Online? Here is a look at his main arguments

DarkViperAU has called out Rockstar in the past, such as their handling of the modding community. Now he is discussing the gameplay itself rather than its business practices. Some of his fans agree with his takes while others do not. Here is a look at the main points he's trying to make.

He argues that GTA Online is stale

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU Gameplay wise there is only so much that can be done with the GTA 5 mechanics/engine from 8 years ago. GTA Online has done every possible thing within those limitations a dozen times, but still has to try to present something "new". I don't envy the people who have that job. Gameplay wise there is only so much that can be done with the GTA 5 mechanics/engine from 8 years ago. GTA Online has done every possible thing within those limitations a dozen times, but still has to try to present something "new". I don't envy the people who have that job.

GTA Online was made back in 2013, which is multiple generations ago. Rockstar already understands how technical limitations would affect the game. This is the main reason the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions had recently shut down. Those older systems couldn't handle future updates for GTA Online.

DarkViper AU argues that the gameplay is largely the same in 2021 as it was in 2013. He believes that GTA Online has little variation beyond shooting and driving. There is only so much that can be done.

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU GTA Online was good in 2013 but with every passing year games have become more mechanically advanced and/or provide more gameplay variety. Minecraft/Roblox have limitless player made games. Apex/Fortnite/League have a huge variety of ways to play. Online is a mute with a gun/car. GTA Online was good in 2013 but with every passing year games have become more mechanically advanced and/or provide more gameplay variety. Minecraft/Roblox have limitless player made games. Apex/Fortnite/League have a huge variety of ways to play. Online is a mute with a gun/car.

He compares GTA Online to games like Minecraft and Fortnite, which constantly evolve throughout the years. By comparison, he thinks Rockstar is playing it too safely with GTA Online.

DarkViperAU brings up how gunplay has no recoil or spray patterns in GTA Online. He believes Red Dead Redemption is a far more ambitious project that holds up to modern standards. Rockstar is clearly very capable, which is why he's disappointed in GTA Online specifically.

He also addresses accusations of hypocrisy

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU I have been called a hypocrite for calling GTA Online mechanically shallow because I like the GTA 5 Speedrun. GTA 5 speedrunning, due to the need to go fast, uses literally dozens of difficult mechanics and requires precision that is entirely alien to GTA Online. I have been called a hypocrite for calling GTA Online mechanically shallow because I like the GTA 5 Speedrun. GTA 5 speedrunning, due to the need to go fast, uses literally dozens of difficult mechanics and requires precision that is entirely alien to GTA Online.

DarkViperAU made his bread and butter with GTA 5 speedruns. Some of his fans argue that he shouldn't be biting the hand that feeds him. The popular streamer loves speedrunning GTA 5, which has the same mechanics as GTA Online.

He addressed these concerns by stating there is a clear difference. GTA 5 speedruns require a strategic knowledge of "difficult mechanics." None of these are ever used in GTA Online itself. He believes there is a big enough contrast between the two games, so his criticisms are still valid.

Regardless, he does like certain aspects of GTA Online

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU Having finished the contact DLC. First part with Dre: 5/10. Lamar/Franklin missions: 7/10. Biggest Con: stale gameplay. Same old shoot 400 guys who offer little threat. Biggest Pro: Call backs to singleplayer, interactions between characters. Can't wait for Michael/Trevor DLC. Having finished the contact DLC. First part with Dre: 5/10. Lamar/Franklin missions: 7/10. Biggest Con: stale gameplay. Same old shoot 400 guys who offer little threat. Biggest Pro: Call backs to singleplayer, interactions between characters. Can't wait for Michael/Trevor DLC.

DarkViperAU wasn't entirely critical of GTA Online, especially with the Contract DLC missions. While he personally believes the gameplay is stale, he does enjoy the interactions with Franklin and Lamar. He's even excited about the possibility of Michael or Trevor DLC.

The streamer has spent countless hours with the GTA 5 protagonist, so it's not a surprise that he wants to see them again in GTA Online.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul