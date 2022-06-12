Dewbauchee vs Overflod: Which GTA Online car manufacturer has the better cars right now?

This GTA Online weekly update is a battleground for the behemoths. Everything ranging from the Casino Podium and the LS Car Meet Slamtruck to the vehicle discounts is colored in either a Dewbauchee or Overflod hue.

Rockstar Games has termed this the 'Dewbauchee and Overflod Spotlight Week' as the automotive giants go head to head. There are a plethora of deals from both manufacturers, and players should make the most of it.

Offers from Dewbauchee and Overflod in GTA Online this week

From June 9 until June 15, GTA Online players can take advantage of a variety of offers from the Dewbauchee and Overflod garages. The discounts are as follows:

50% off:

Dewbauchee Specter ($299,500)

Dewbauchee Specter Custom ($126,000)

Dewbauchee Exemplar ($102,500)

Dewbauchee JB 700 ($175,000)

Dewbauchee Massacro ($137,500)

Dewbauchee Massacro Racecar ($192,500)

Dewbauchee Rapid GT ($66,000 - $70,000)

30% off:

Överflöd Autarch ($1,368,500)

Överflöd Tyrant ($1,760,500)

Överflöd Entity XXR ($1,613,500)

Överflöd Imorgon ($1,515,500)

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic ($619,500)

Dewbauchee Champion ($1,572,375 - $2,096,500)

Dewbauchee Vagner ($1,074,500)

Apart from these offers, the Casino Podium and LS Car Meet feature the Overflod Entity XF and Dewbauchee Specter, respectively.

Overflod is also offering the Autarch and Entity XF for test rides.

Dewbauchee vs Overflod: Which is the better stable?

GTA Online has numerous automakers. Dewbauchee and Overflod are considered some of the best in the game.

Dewbauchee is a British luxury automotive manufacturer based on the real-life Aston Martin. Overflod, on the other hand, is a Swedish luxury automotive manufacturer based on the real-life Koenigsegg and Apollo Automobil.

The Dewbauchee garage has 13 vehicles spread across the Super, Sports, Sports Classics and Coupes classes. It also features the JB700W and Champion, which can be weaponized. The latter is even eligible for Imani Tech upgrades.

Players get a little bit of everything with Dewbauchee and are spoilt for choice. The brand also features the Specter, which is a Benny's vehicle.

The Overflod garage, on the other hand, features only six vehicles. They are all in the Super class, except for the Imorgon, which is an electric sports car.

This manufacturer doesn't really provide GTA Online players with a lot of options.

According to Broughy, the fastest cars in a straight line from both manufacturers are the Overflod Entity XXR (128 mph) and Dewbauchee Vagner (126.75 mph). However, the fastest cars around a track are the Overflod Autarch (0:59.960) and the Dewbauchee Vagner (0:59.194).

The costliest cars from Dewbauchee and Overflod are priced similarly, as both can be purchased for approximately $3 million. That being said, the cheapest Overflod is available for $795K, while the most affordable Dewbauchee can be bought for $132K.

To sum it all up, both GTA Online automakers have great cars in the stable, but it all boils down to the use case (sprint races, lap races, car meets, PvP and more).

Dewbauchee really shows off its range through its 13 cars. Meanwhile, Overflod focuses on racing and does pretty well in that department.

However, when pitted against one another, Dewbauchee firmly wins right now. The manufacturer is the clear winner due to its variety and its great offers.

