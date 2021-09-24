Dinka RT3000 in GTA Online: All you need to know

In this golden age of content, GTA Online is perhaps the most popular multiplayer game out there. Judging from the hype still surrounding the fandom, it'll probably occupy this privileged and well-earned spot for quite a while.

Players, even those who have been enjoying the chaotic themes and awe-inspiring diversity of the game ever since it hit the market, can never seem to get enough of it. The game's open-world design keeps players engaged, and the numerous activities keeps the fun from coming to a standstill. If players have had enough of beating the bad guys, they can always do something else in the game world to pass the time.

That said, GTA Online owes a great deal of its ever-growing fame to the exceptionally cool cars Rockstar keeps adding to the game with one update or another. By now, GTA Online could probably pack a dozen or so showrooms to the gills. This article talks about the Dinka RT3000, the vehicle that needs no introduction in GTA Online.

The Dinka RT3000 in GTA Online

There's more power behind the Dinka RT3000 than the Palmer-Taylor Power Station when they break out the party dust, start the rave, and let the reactor do its thing. It's not a complicated formula, but it works. - Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Tuners update, the Dinka RT3000 is one of the most impressive 2-door roadsters featured in GTA Online.

The overall profile and design of the vehicle takes clear inspiration from the insanely popular Honda S2000, which partly explains how the car manages to turn heads wherever it goes.

The RT3000 boasts excellent acceleration, great top speed and the kind of handling that barely seems to require any input, but it is, admittedly, held back by its incredibly poor traction. Because of its underwhelming traction, the vehicle tends to produce a lot of oversteer; not very good at tackling sharp and sudden corners with ease.

That said, the RT3000 can keep up with the vehicles ahead of it without much trouble once it gains stability and stops hindered by its underwhelming traction.

GTA Online features a number of diverse vehicles, but not many can drift as well as the RT3000. That alone makes it one of the best drifting cars in GTA Online and, hence, worth spending the big bucks on.

How to get the Dinka RT3000 in GTA Online:

The Dinka RT3000 can be purchased in GTA Online for a price of $1,715,000 from Southern S.A. Super Autos.

However, dedicated players can lower the price down to $1,286,250, after its trade price is unlocked.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan