Doomsday Heist giving GTA Online players 2x rewards this week

GTA Online players should take part in the Doomsday Heist this week, since they will earn double the rewards.

Players may remember the Doomsday Heist update, which was released back in 2017. Rockstar significantly raised the stakes with these missions. Now the player must save the world before it blows up in nuclear fashion. They have to stop the eccentric billionaire Avon Hertz and his AI technology.

Servers were temporarily down for nearly an entire day, but they should be up and running again. Players should take advantage of this weekly offer while they still can. The Doomsday Heist is one of the more action-packed missions in the entire series. There is also a financial bonus waiting for the player.

GTA Online players will earn 2x the rewards in the Doomsday Heist this week

The Doomsday Heist is split into three acts, so players should finish all of them. Rockstar is offering really good rewards for this week only. Avon Hertz is not going to make it easy for the players, so they better give it their all.

Complete the Doomsday Scenario Finale

Players who complete the Doomsday Scenario Finale will be given double the money and RP. If they complete all three acts of the Doomsday Heist, Rockstar will reward them with a bonus of $500,000.

Below are the three acts from GTA Online's Doomsday Heist:

Act I: The Data Breach

Act II: The Bogdan Problem

Act III: The Doomsday Scenario

Players will submerge themselves in water and fly through the skies as they eliminate potential threats. However, they need to meet the basic requirements of the Doomsday Heist.

Here is how players can get started

First and foremost, players must buy a facility if they want to prepare for the heist. There are nine available from Maze Bank Foreclosures, which cost anywhere from $1,250,000 to $5,767,500. Lester Crest should have given the player the necessary details.

They also need to be a CEO or VIP to start these missions. Alternatively, they can run a Motorcycle Club to gain access. The one advantage of the Doomsday Heist is that it can be completed with two people.

GTA Online is notorious for its unreliable teammates, so this should reduce some of the frustrations. There are less teammates to worry about screwing up these missions. It also gives larger payouts to more skilled players.

Players have until next week to claim their rewards

Heist Month will continue throughout November 2021, with each week focusing on different missions. The Doomsday Heist is taking center stage for this particular week. Players should think about owning a facility if they already haven't.

There is a lot of money to be made in GTA Online. Here is the financial rundown of the Doomsday Heist:

Act I ($325,000 - $812,500)

($325,000 - $812,500) Act II ($475,000 - $1,187,500)

($475,000 - $1,187,500) Act III ($1,200,000 - $1,500,000)

The bonus $500,000 will also earn players a lot of money. GTA Online requires a lot of grinding just to buy expensive vehicles. Hopefully the Doomsday Heist can help the player out. Remember, this offer will last until the end of next week.

