If it wasn't for all the fancy cars and classic weapons hitting the virtual market every now and then, GTA Online would be one of the many mundane video games that players don't care about anymore.

In a world as dark and dangerous as GTA Online, players seldom run out of things to do and crimes to commit, which is why a durable vehicle is so important. This article talks about one of the most popular cars featured in GTA Online: The Dukes.

Dukes in GTA Online: All you need to know about the rarest car in the game

Imponte Beater Dukes is a Muscle Car featured in GTA Online, manufactured by the prestigious Imponte.

This rare car takes inspiration from 2nd and 3rd generation Dodge Charger, and looks as though it has been pulled out of a 1950 movie. The front bumper of the car seems to be based on the 1968 or 1969 Pontiac LeMans and the 1967-1969 Firebird.

Featuring a low roaring exhaust and a huge engine, this car is the perfect example of an American muscle car. But, the orthodox design of the Dukes shouldn't dissuade players from investing in this rare gem. While the Dukes may not beat a lot of Imponte cars in the looks department, it certainly makes a good case for itself, given the nippy handling and the high acceleration.

Recorded at a top speed of 112.50 mph (181.05 km/h), the Dukes may not be the fastest car in GTA Online, but it's certainly better than a lot of new vehicles featured in the game.

That said, the Dukes is a must-have for players who can't get enough of vintage themed vehicles and don't mind the few compromises made here and there to justify the modest price tag.

This car can be purchased from Southern S.A. Super Autos in GTA Online for $378,000.