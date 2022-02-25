How to earn big with Security Contracts this week in GTA Online

Completing Security Contracts this week in GTA Online will give players double the cash that they would typically get doing it any other week.

It's important to note that this 2x GTA$ bonus applies to all Security Contracts in GTA Online. This game currently features several types for players to do:

Asset Protection

Gang Termination

Liquidize Assets

Recover Valuables

Rescue Operation

Vehicle Recovery

This week's update specifically states:

"You'll earn Double GTA$ for completing any and all Security Contracts this week, while completing any single Security Contract will land you the Bravado Tee. You'll need to partner up with Franklin and purchase an Agency of your own to take part in the activities above"

There are other missions that will give players extra cash this week, but this article will focus solely on Security Contracts.

GTA Online players can earn 2x GTA$ for completing Security Contracts this week

Every single Security Contract in the game will give players double GTA$ than usual. Although RP bonuses are usually bundled with these cash bonuses, there is no mention of double RP for these missions this week.

Instead, gamers will only get double the cash they'd usually get, which is still something they should take advantage of, given the generous payouts.

Doing any one of these missions will also give players the Bravado Tee for free. Aside from that, completing a certain amount of these missions will still unlock the usual rewards:

1x - The Contract: Dre. Dre and On Course

3x - Payphone Hits

5x - Granger 3600LX's Trade Price

10x - Deity's Trade Price

15x - Patriot Mil-Spec's Trade Price

20x - Jubilee's Trade Price

50x - A trophy in the Agency

Completing Security Contracts will also increase the daily revenue of the Agency's safe by $100 per completed mission (up to $20,000 at its maximum). One can do Security Contracts in either public or private sessions in GTA Online.

How to do Security Contracts in GTA Online

There are two main ways to do these types of missions in GTA Online. The first method involves the player using the Agency's computer, which allows the player to choose a specific choice out of a few options. Alternatively, they can call Franklin and have him randomly give the player an assignment.

Players will get the double cash bonus for completing these missions through either method. It's vital to reiterate that players can do any of those missions and still get the double GTA$ promised for this week. Hence, players should prioritize mission types that are quick and easy for them to do.

There are three difficulties to keep in mind for these GTA Online missions:

Professional

Specialist

Specialist+

Professional is the easiest one, but it pays the lowest. Specialist is in the middle regarding difficulty and payouts, while Specialist+ is the hardest but pays the most. Ideally, the player will be able to farm Specialist+ missions for the highest payouts.

Note: A player needs to own an Agency to do any of these missions in GTA Online.

