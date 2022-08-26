Every bonus that GTA Online players should take advantage of in this week’s update

The recent weekly update, released on August 25, 2022, introduced two notable cash bonuses that GTA Online players can capitalize on for a total of $500K. However, there are some caveats to it. The first bonus is $300K and is tied to a Sprunk vs. eCola event that ends on September 14.

By comparison, the second bonus pays $200K and is obtainable for players this week. All they have to do to obtain $200K is to win a round of Stockpile, which is an Adversary Mode that's basically a Capture the Flag, but with aircraft.

Apart from these generous one-time offers, players can also farm Lamar Davis's Contact Missions for 4x cash and RP.

How to get $500K bonuses from GTA Online's latest weekly update?

Stockpile's $200K bonus is obtainable this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

Stockpile is receiving several buffs to incentivize gameplay this week. The first one is triple GTA$ and RP on all Stockpile jobs. It's pretty noticeable on its own, but there's something else worth mentioning:

"To help sweeten the pot, winning a single round of Stockpile this week will land you a GTA$200,000 bonus (delivered within 72 hours of completion)."

Winning a round of a team game is certainly possible, even for bad pilots. GTA Online players have all week to win a single round. It's highly unlikely that they will lose every game all week.

Promotional art for these Contact Missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's worth mentioning that there are also cash and RP bonuses tied to Lamar Davis's Contact Missions. Doing these missions will give players the chance to quadruple the cash and RP that they would normally get, making them worth farming.

There are several easy jobs to do here, with something like Ballas to the Wall being exceptionally easy to complete. Low-level players have several Contact Missions that they can attempt, so they should definitely take advantage of this specific bonus.

Fans of the races can opt to do the Southern San Andreas Super Sports Series, as their rewards have also tripled.

Sprunk vs. eCola

Start by joining the official Sprunk or eCola Crew on Social Club, then pound as many cans as your stomach can handle — each one is a vote: Sprunk and eCola are asking fans to stand up and be counted. Over the next 3 weeks, cast votes for your favorite.Start by joining the official Sprunk or eCola Crew on Social Club, then pound as many cans as your stomach can handle — each one is a vote: rsg.ms/65688e1 Sprunk and eCola are asking fans to stand up and be counted. Over the next 3 weeks, cast votes for your favorite.Start by joining the official Sprunk or eCola Crew on Social Club, then pound as many cans as your stomach can handle — each one is a vote: rsg.ms/65688e1 https://t.co/P8A8ZYqks7

The first bonus to consider from this week's update is tied to a Sprunk vs. eCola event. The gist of the event is:

GTA Online players join either the Sprunk or eCola Crew on the Rockstar Games Social Club. They "vote" by drinking Sprunk or eCola in the game. All votes will be counted by September 14.

The winning team is decided by:

Number of votes

Number of Crew Members

Number of Bodysuits claimed

Winners get:

"The winning brand will reward all GTA Online players with their Hat, Parachute Bag, and Varsity Jacket along with a GTA$300K bonus for all those who've logged in during the event."

Players can get the $300K bonus on September 14 (Image via Rockstar Games)

If readers don't know how to join either crew, here are some important hyperlinks:

Gamers can join both crews.

Note: It isn't possible to acquire the bonus this week. GTA Online players will have to wait until September 14 to get started, but some should get on it right away as this event can get lost in the shuffle throughout the week.

