Every GTA 6 leak and information that has come out in 2022

For GTA fans, the year has started off on a high note. Almost a decade after the release of GTA 5, Rockstar has finally confirmed that a new Grand Theft Auto game is in the works.

This has reignited interest in Grand Theft Auto 6, with fans eagerly anticipating the release of a trailer. Others are interested in learning about all of the changes that the new game will bring, and there is much speculation about a release date.

This article explores all the leaks and information that have come out regarding Grand Theft Auto 6 this year.

Everything that has come up regarding GTA 6 this year

Tez2's announcement prediction

The first leak of the year was an announcement regarding Grand Theft Auto 6 by popular Rockstar Games insider Tez2. He made an unexpected post on GTAForums before Rockstar confirmed the existence of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Tez2 predicted an announcement on the forum, but a large portion of the community was skeptical of his claims.

Rockstar announcing GTA 6

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

Soon after Tez2's prediction, the internet erupted with excited fans speculating on an announcement date. They didn't have to wait long as Rockstar dropped the bomb by acknowledging GTA 6's existence. In a February 4 newswire article, Rockstar stated that they were aware of fans' excitement about a new title from the series.

They simply stated that work on a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series was currently underway. Fans began tweeting about the incident shortly after the announcement, with many predicting a release date.

Release date predictions (Tez2 and Tom Henderson)

Following up on his announcement predictions, Tez2 made another prediction, this time for a possible release date. According to him, Rockstar might release Grand Theft Auto 6 in late 2023 or early 2024. This is because, he explained, Rockstar has been following a similar pattern for all their major releases.

There's been a two-year gap between reveal and release for games like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Tom Henderson, another reliable leaker who is highly regarded by the community, is of the same opinion.

Also Read Article Continues below

Previously, Henderson had predicted a 2025 release owing to global lockdowns and crunch-culture allegations. However, his sources seem to indicate that Rockstar wishes to release Grand Theft Auto 6 by the end of fiscal year 2024. This means that the game will hit the shelves before March 31, 2024.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee