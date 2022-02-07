Wait for GTA 6 release date grows after Rockstar's announcement

The anticipation for GTA 6 has only grown since Rockstar officially announced it on Friday. Many took to the internet to voice their opinions about the surprise announcement.

Some are overjoyed, others are concerned about the release date, and still, many haven't dared to raise their expectations. This article investigates all of the reactions to the game's announcement that fans have expressed on Twitter.

Rockstar announces GTA 6, fans rife with excitement

Most fans couldn't believe their eyes when they saw Rockstar's official newswire article. The article began by thanking fans for their continued support. It then moved on to share some details regarding the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA 5. The article concluded with a short message where Rockstar announced the long-awaited game.

They stated that they are aware of fans being anxious to learn about the upcoming game. Finally, Rockstar acknowledged that a new Grand Theft Auto title was under development, and that they would release further details soon. Fans of the series took to the internet to share this.

For the majority of fans and Grand Theft Auto gamers, the news came as a surprise. Many didn't expect Rockstar to drop the news this year as they expect a 2024-25 release. This is because Rockstar releases their games a year after an official announcement is made.

However, a large number of fans, including popular Rockstar Games insider Tez2, think that the game will be released next year or in early 2024. Whenever it comes out, it is sure to be a big event. Most people believe that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be the biggest entertainment product launch in history.

Ben T. @videotech_ I sincerely hope Microsoft and Sony prepare themselves for the midnight GTAVI release. It's basically a guarantee it will be the largest entertainment product launch ever. I sincerely hope Microsoft and Sony prepare themselves for the midnight GTAVI release. It's basically a guarantee it will be the largest entertainment product launch ever.

Meanwhile, Red Dead Online fans have been quite critical of Rockstar. According to them, the Grand Theft Auto developers have been dodging their questions regarding a new Red Dead Online update for quite a few months now.

Many believe that Rockstar announced Grand Theft Auto 6 just to divert attention from Red Dead Online.

Meanwhile, many players are concerned about how the game will turn out to be, especially considering the current state of video games. According to many fans, GTA Online itself has often shown Rockstar's disinterest in catering to fans' demands and focusing on moneymaking instead.

They are worried that it will just be another cashgrab that might turn out to be a massive disappointment.

Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 @SynthPotato the absolute darkest timeline would be if #GTA6 gets announced as an online only, futuristic, cartoon-y styled game with a battle royale mode, at that point I'd actually give up on gaming as a whole the absolute darkest timeline would be if #GTA6 gets announced as an online only, futuristic, cartoon-y styled game with a battle royale mode, at that point I'd actually give up on gaming as a whole

There are also those who have already started clamoring for another sequel. In a bizarre turn of events, GTA 7 started trending on Twitter after the announcement of GTA 6.

There's also a concern regarding the release date. Most fans have accepted the opinion of popular games informant Tom Henderson, who states that the game won't come out before 2024 or 2025. Some fans are even more pessimistic, believing that it will take much more time than that.

The official tweet itself gained a lot of attention as it has managed to get over 568k likes as of writing this article.

Gaming Detective || #SaveRedDeadOnline @that1detectiv3

#GTA6 #GTAVI 545k likes in 24 hours and Rockstar didn’t even reveal the name, logo, or trailer. Just imagine when they actually announce GTA 6 and drop a trailer. The power this company hold is insane 545k likes in 24 hours and Rockstar didn’t even reveal the name, logo, or trailer. Just imagine when they actually announce GTA 6 and drop a trailer. The power this company hold is insane#GTA6 #GTAVI https://t.co/MaC5HHsONe

As Rockstar themselves have stated, fans will have to wait to learn more about GTA 6. However, the real wait has only just begun, as the hype for the game's release date will undoubtedly increase over time.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul