GTA 7 starts bizarrely trending on Twitter as fans get excited for GTA 6 announcement

Since Rockstar announced GTA 6 on Friday, things have taken an unusual turn. The most amusing news of the hour is that GTA 7 appears to be trending on Twitter right now. While this may have been intended as a joke, many fans will undoubtedly fall for it.

Twitter users and GTA fans have reacted to this news, and most of them find it absolutely hilarious.

GTA 7 trends on Twitter as soon as GTA 6 gets announced

Yan2295 @Yan2295 The Rockstar Games community taking over the trending page The Rockstar Games community taking over the trending page https://t.co/pzQxFAx8h3

Twitter has been caught up in a tempest of tweets, all of them made by Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption fans. As popular games informant Yan2295 has pointed out in the above tweet, the trending tab on Twitter has been taken over by tweets regarding Rockstar Games titles.

This comes after the Rockstar newswire article published yesterday that announced Grand Theft Auto 6's existence.

The most shocking and amusing part of this is that Grand Theft Auto 7 can also be found in the trending tab.

Some fans added their hilarious insight regarding the game's release. The tweet below assumes (albeit jokingly) that Grand Theft Auto 7 will possibly take billions of years to come out, as the Sun might not even exist by that time.

However, this kind of commentary has become quite commonplace lately, since Rockstar took almost a decade just to announce a sequel to Grand Theft Auto 5.

Papa-Metal 封印 @papaxan1971 @Yan2295 Nobody reading this Tweet in 2022 is going to live long enough to see a GTA 7. The Sun may not last long enough for that. @Yan2295 Nobody reading this Tweet in 2022 is going to live long enough to see a GTA 7. The Sun may not last long enough for that.

Others have pointed out the absurdity of the tweets, as Rockstar hasn't even released Grand Theft Auto 6 yet. The current title is still under development, which means it could take a couple more years to release. It's not likely to come out this year, and hence, Rockstar can't be seriously expected to start working on another sequel.

There are several game series that begin preparing for a sequel even before the current game is released. The Final Fantasy series is a good example of this, as the franchise has managed to produce fifteen mainline titles in the course of around 3 decades.

Sports games like FIFA have also been doing the same thing, although there is much less variation between the games in their case.

The same cannot be said for a series like Grand Theft Auto. Rockstar has always leapt forward with every game in the franchise, each being miles apart from its predecessor.

Hence, it is very likely that another sequel would take more than a decade to come out. This makes it completely unnecessary to be worried about it at the moment.

