A new GTA Online update has graced the community. So, when players log in to a fresh session, they will get all the latest bonuses, discounts, and items. The entire month has been pretty festive. In December, Rockstar Games released a new DLC, along with a major Christmas update that added exclusive content to the title.

The Thursday patch has brought some changes, and this article will focus on the discounted offerings currently available in the title.

All new discounted items currently available in GTA Online

When it comes to properties, the Hangar is 30% off. The same 30% discount is available on its renovation. This is the perfect time for this discount, as with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, Rockstar Games has provided permanent reward bonuses on the smuggler's run missions that can only be done by owning a Hangar.

The following are all of the vehicles that have a 30% discount on their original prices:

Progen GP1

Futo GTX

Volatol

Howard NX-25

The Pyro

Rogue

Blazer Aqua

Vapid Dominator GTX

Vapid Trophy Truck

Dubsta 6×6

Canis Kamacho

A wide variety of vehicles have received the same discount this week. Anyone who likes collecting different classes of vehicles should be satisfied with the offers. Trucks, quad bikes, and more have had their prices reduced.

The best part about the new update is that it's lowered the Vapid Dominator GTX's price. This is a muscle car that is based on Ford Mustang. Players who are into this type of vehicle will likely want to consider getting the Dominator GTX this week.

It's worth noting that this car has an advanced flag enabled. This means that the moment GTA Online players reach a certain speed, it just becomes better and more stable to drive.

What does the new weekly update offer in GTA Online?

Rockstar Games has finally introduced a new bike to the game called Powersurge. Players can get it for $1,605,000. Another interesting thing that happened in this new update is that the 300R has been discounted. The game states that it's "out of stock."

The snow period has been extended. So players who like the ice-cold atmosphere that has been around since the Christmas update can rejoice. The snow isn't expected to stay this week.

Ron Jakowski's Contact missions are giving out 2x bonuses and rewards. GTA Online players should not confuse this with the First Dose story missions, as these are mainly offered by Dax, who was added to the game with the Los Sants Drug Wars DLC.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- New Year's Day Gift is live

- Powersurge is available now for $1,605,000

- 300R is out of stock, will come back later

- Snow is still active



2x GTA$ & RP

- Drop Zone Adversary Mode

- Ron Jakowski Contact Missions

- Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions

Additionally, Air Fright Cargo tasks are also offering double rewards. If players want to grind these missions and earn some serious money this week, they will need a Hanger.

Finally, as the year comes to an end, Rockstar Games has provided free New Year's Day gifts that players will get the moment they log into a GTA Online session this week. These presents include new clothing options like Gold New Years' Glasses, Silver New Years' Glasses, Rainbow New Years' Glasses, and Yellow Holly Beer Hat.

The gifts also offer weapons such as 20x Firework Rockets, Full Snacks, Full Armor, 25x Sticky Grenades, 25x Grenades, 5x Proximity Mines, and 10x Molotovs.

