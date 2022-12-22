Everything on discount in GTA Online this Christmas week (December 22 - December 28)

GTA Online's weekly update has arrived per usual schedule with a ton of discounts, a new podium car, and a fresh prize ride among weekly content. This week's update will give 3x GTA$ and RP rewards to players on the Beast v Slasher Adversary Mode, and 2x GTA$ and RP rewards on all races and Acid Lab business.

The Podium and Prize Ride vehicles are quite decent this time around. Players should definitely try their hands at winning the two cars, especially since they have enough time until the offers refresh next week. This article will detail the discounts currently available in GTA Online.

GTA Online weekly update discounts are available now (December 22 - December 28)

This week, players can get the Homing Launcher at a 50% discount, bringing the cost down to $37,500. The Proximity mine has also got a 50% reduction in price and it now costs $500. There are other deals as well, with the following items discounted by 30%:

Pegassi Infernus Classic - normally costs $915,000, after discount costs $274,500.

Benefactor Stirling GT - costs $975,000 normally, and now costs $292,500.

Obey Tailgater S - original cost: $1,495,000, and after discount costs $448,500.

Pegassi Toros - normally costs $498,000, after discount costs $149,400.

Benefactor Schafter V12 Armored - costs $325,000, after discount costs $97,500.

Ocelot Stromberg - normally costs $3,185,350, after discount costs $955,605.

Declasse Drift Tampa - costs $995,000, after discount costs $298,500.

Jobuilt Velum - The armored plane's original cost is $450,000, after the 30% discount costs $135,000.

Prize Ride

Players must win the LS Car Meet Series race for five days in a row to unlock this week's Prize Ride car, the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio with festive livery. It usually costs $1,797,000, and is a rear-wheel-drive car with an eight-speed gearbox. The model has a top speed of 129 mph and a recorded fastest lap of 1:04.765.

Podium Car

The Podium car this week is the Pfister Comet Safari, which can be won by spinning the wheel at the Diamond Casino. Players can spin the wheel once a day and collect several other rewards every day apart from the grand prize.

The Comet Safari costs $710,000 in the game and is an all-wheel-drive car with a top speed of 120 mph. The fastest recorded lap time is 1:07.455, with an above-average rating in terms of handling, speed, and acceleration.

Throughout this week, players will get the usual Christmas freebies that contain the following items:

Firework Launcher20x

Firework Rockets

Full Snacks

Full Amor

25x Sticky Grenades

25x Grenades

5x Proximity Mines

10x Molotovs

There are also two new limited-time Christmas events for players to take part in and win even more prizes. Completing the Weazel Plaza shootout will reward them with a rare WM 29 Pistol. The other event involves The Gooch making an appearance, who must be caught to get a bonus cash prize.

